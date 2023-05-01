StarWind Virtual SAN is Named Leader in the Latest Spring 2023 G2's Grid® Report for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions
StarWind Virtual SAN is named Leader in the latest Spring 2023 G2's Grid® Report for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions, and together with StarWind HCI Appliance, they scored more than ten additional awards and badges.
Beverly, MA, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Awards and badges:
Users Most Likely to Recommend
Best Usability
Best Estimated ROI
Best Meets Requirements
Best Support
Best Relationship
Easiest to Do Business With
Most Implementable
Best Result
Easiest Setup
Easiest Admin
This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the Spring Grid Report 2023 related questions featured in the G2 review form. StarWind Virtual SAN (vSAN) and HCI Appliance (HCA) achieved their awards by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) category. A product must have received ten or more reviews for inclusion in the report.
"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."
Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of StarWind Virtual SAN (vSAN) and HCI Appliance (HCA) on G2's StarWind Virtual SAN (vSAN) and HCI Appliance (HCA) review page.
About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About StarWind
StarWind has a long thriving history of software development in data storage, providing extensive opportunities for creating and managing virtual storage. We provide wide range of software and hardware products and offer simple solutions for businesses of all sizes with different needs. This includes ready-to-go solutions. All products are thoroughly tested to ensure reliability and performance.
Brooke Johnson
+1-617-449-7717
https://www.starwindsoftware.com
