Author Cutcliffe King's New Audiobook, “The Javelin Trilogy: The Return,” Follows the Unrest After Aliens Land on Earth Looking for Protection from Hostile Forces

Recent audiobook release “The Javelin Trilogy: The Return,” from Audiobook Network author Cutcliffe King, is a compelling story that centers around the efforts of humankind to form a connection with the alien species who have landed on Earth to seek refuge from those who have overtaken their home planet.