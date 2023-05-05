Author Cutcliffe King's New Audiobook, “The Javelin Trilogy: The Return,” Follows the Unrest After Aliens Land on Earth Looking for Protection from Hostile Forces
Recent audiobook release “The Javelin Trilogy: The Return,” from Audiobook Network author Cutcliffe King, is a compelling story that centers around the efforts of humankind to form a connection with the alien species who have landed on Earth to seek refuge from those who have overtaken their home planet.
New York, NY, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cutcliffe King, who was born in Sydney, Australia, and holds a lifelong love of science, has completed his new audiobook, “The Javelin Trilogy: The Return”: a stunning science-fiction tale that centers around the arrival of alien species who land on Earth seeking asylum, and the potential for either a historic alliance or the annihilation of humanity.
Leaving Australia, author Cutcliffe King let his adventurous spirit take him to the primitive country of Papua New Guinea, where he spent two decades working throughout the tropical paradise. On his return to Australia, Cutcliffe King settled in Australia’s geographical center, Alice Springs, in the Northern Territory, where he undertook work as an Opal miner, truck driver, home removalist, radio journalist, newspaper journalist, and media manager.
Wishing to see more of his home country, King moved to various different locations with his family, and, after the loss of his first wife, he met and married his present wife, Denise, an American registered nurse. The two now reside in Western Australia, where King continues to write in the science fiction genre, having just completed ten short stories. He is currently working on a new novel, “Behind the Moon.”
King writes, “The first indication there might be contact with the 1945 space vessel, The Javelin, was unknowingly initiated by an archivist, Sophia Aburae, who heard a distinct signal originating somewhere in the archivist's expansive workrooms in Washington, DC.
“On receiving notification of a mysterious signal, US military specialists became involved in detecting its whereabouts and extricating the relay assembly.
“Unknown operatives were assigned the task of seeking out and destroying those involved in the delicate and secretive operation.
“Unknown alien visitors--eight identically dressed beings--were assigned the task of stopping any interference by the United States Military's specialist operation forces.
“A stranger, Mr. Krawn, apparently of human origin, addressed the United Nations Security Council with a request to allow asylum and safe haven for the inhabitants of an unknown planet, Ichtholia, situated in the Maritimus Galaxy, ten light-years from Earth.
“A number of alien space vessels from Ichtholia descended onto the plains of the Great Western Desert in Western Australia. Primitive tribesmen of the Pintupi Nation observed the arrival of the strangers, reporting their discovery to a remote police station at Kiwirrkurra.
“A desert patrol was sent to the location and--along with numerous tribesmen--observed the behavior of the alien visitors to prevent any aggressive actions toward Earth beings.
“Corruption existed across many nations. Collaboration with the aliens by traitorous Xranons exacerbated the need for friendly alien forces to curb any attempts to overthrow the governments of all nations and control Earth--the blue planet!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Cutcliffe King’s new audiobook is the third and final entry in the author’s thrilling “The Javelin Trilogy” and will take listeners on a wild ride as they experience every shocking twist and turn of King’s riveting tale. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Javelin Trilogy: The Return” is an unforgettable journey that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Javelin Trilogy: The Return” by Cutcliffe King through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
