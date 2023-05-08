Author Marguerite Pacholski's New Audiobook, "Wildwood Nights," is a Fascinating Coming-of-Age Story of Romance & Heartache Set Against the Backdrop of the Jersey Shore
Recent audiobook release “Wildwood Nights,” from Audiobook Network author Marguerite Pacholski, follows Lori, a young girl who escapes to Wildwood, New Jersey, to leave behind her abusive father and start a new life. After falling in love with rock star Tommy Knight, her life is forever changed, until Tommy must choose between Lori and his career, and another man enters the picture.
Marlton, NJ, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marguerite Pacholski, a full-time nurse and certified specialist in poison information, has completed her new audiobook, “Wildwood Nights”: a captivating story of love and loss that centers around a young woman who escapes to the Jersey Shore for a fresh new start and finds herself caught between two men who both vie for her affection.
“The New Jersey beach community of Wildwood NJ, a place where you can be anything you want to be or just blend in amongst the crowd,” writes Pacholski. “Lori chose Wildwood for just that reason. Escaping her controlling father in the summer of 1979, she runs away to the excitement of the popular tourist town and that's where she meets Tommy Knight. Tommy and his band 'The Knights' are a popular attraction among the visitors that summer, especially the girls. Her meeting with him, though unplanned, would change her life forever. Falling in love is never easy, but falling in love with a soon-to-be rock star whose interest in you fluctuates from buddy to jealous boyfriend is enough to drive any girl crazy. Especially one with nowhere to go and no family or friends to fall back on.
“Tommy Knight had plans for his new found friend Lori. Discovering her talents leaves him questioning whether he is driven by need or attraction. His motives become more complicated by his brother David's mistrust. Conflicted at times, he ultimately follows his true heart's desire. Can Lori trust in love enough to open her heart to the possibilities despite the pain?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Marguerite Pacholski’s new audiobook is partly inspired by stories from her co-workers, friends, and neighbors based upon their craziest nights, weaved through a story of love, heartache, and survival. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Wildwood Nights” is sure to leave listeners spellbound as they follow Lori, Tommy, and David’s tumultuous road to find not only their happiness but themselves amongst the wild nights on the Jersey Shore.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Wildwood Nights” by Marguerite Pacholski through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
