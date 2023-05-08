Author Marguerite Pacholski's New Audiobook, "Wildwood Nights," is a Fascinating Coming-of-Age Story of Romance & Heartache Set Against the Backdrop of the Jersey Shore

Recent audiobook release “Wildwood Nights,” from Audiobook Network author Marguerite Pacholski, follows Lori, a young girl who escapes to Wildwood, New Jersey, to leave behind her abusive father and start a new life. After falling in love with rock star Tommy Knight, her life is forever changed, until Tommy must choose between Lori and his career, and another man enters the picture.