Suzanne A. Matheson Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Santa Monica, CA, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Suzanne A. Matheson of Santa Monica, California, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of insurance.
About Suzanne A. Matheson
Suzanne A. Matheson is the senior vice president of sales for HUB International Insurance Services. With over 35 years experience, she writes all lines of coverage and works with the sales team. Suzanne specializes in personal and commercial insurance for small and large companies, personal asset protection, liability and health insurance, life products (including 401(K) assistance), and financial management plans through the firm’s retirement and private wealth specialty team, including all health/medical products for individuals, families, and group plans. In addition, she is also a resident licensed broker in California and holds non-resident licenses in several other states.
Matheson belongs to the Jonathan Club and holds various IIABC certifications. She is an expert witness for the court system through Expert Networks and provides appearances and consultations as needed.
Suzanne attended UCLA and AFI studying English and Specialized Creative Writing. She enjoys being with her family and friends, art and music, cooking classes, playing guitar, golf, and fitness.
For further information visit: www.hubinternational.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Suzanne A. Matheson
Suzanne A. Matheson is the senior vice president of sales for HUB International Insurance Services. With over 35 years experience, she writes all lines of coverage and works with the sales team. Suzanne specializes in personal and commercial insurance for small and large companies, personal asset protection, liability and health insurance, life products (including 401(K) assistance), and financial management plans through the firm’s retirement and private wealth specialty team, including all health/medical products for individuals, families, and group plans. In addition, she is also a resident licensed broker in California and holds non-resident licenses in several other states.
Matheson belongs to the Jonathan Club and holds various IIABC certifications. She is an expert witness for the court system through Expert Networks and provides appearances and consultations as needed.
Suzanne attended UCLA and AFI studying English and Specialized Creative Writing. She enjoys being with her family and friends, art and music, cooking classes, playing guitar, golf, and fitness.
For further information visit: www.hubinternational.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories