David J. Berkowitz Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Peyton, CO, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David J. Berkowitz, of Peyton, Colorado, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of active Federal Government Service.
About David J. Berkowitz
David J. Berkowitz is the Mission Relevant Terrain-Cyber Branch Chief for the United States Space Command. According to the U.S. Space Command Mission Statement, “The U.S. Space Command is responsible for conducting operations in, from, and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the joint/combined force, and to defend U.S. vital interests with allies and partners.”
A 20+ year U.S. Army veteran, Berkowitz has had multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as several peacekeeping missions to Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Kosovo. Berkowitz has received multiple awards during his military career, to include: the Meritorious Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraqi Campaign Medal, the Kosovo Campaign Medal, the NATO Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, to name a few. He was chosen to lead the newly formed Mission Relevant Terrain-Cyber Branch as a newly hired civilian employee, while also new to the cybersecurity career field in a newly formed major Combatant Command. In his role, Berkowitz identifies mission systems that operate in support of a specified mission set, as well as task, mission, and defense critical assets essential to the operational readiness of that mission set, assesses the cyber risk to mission against those mission systems, and identifies the extent in which a mission can be degraded while still being able to execute the mission and associated requirements successfully. Berkowitz specializes in Mission Relevant Terrain – Cyber as a Cybersecurity Analyst. He currently holds a professional CompTIA Security+ certification, which he has maintained since November 2020, and is currently studying towards earning a certification as a Cybersecurity Analyst, the CompTIA CySA+ certification.
David obtained his M.S. in Computer Science - Cybersecurity Engineering from Colorado Technical University in May 2022. He is affiliated with the U.S. Space Command Speaker’s Bureau, which goes out into the community to speak about the Command’s mission in space. David is also a founding sponsor of the National Museum of the United States Army; he is a lifetime member of the VFW, I.S.S.A., U.S.O., H.S.U.S., and the A.S.P.C.A.
In his spare time, David enjoys spending time with his three dogs, watching movies, and traveling the world with his wife of 25 years.
“Success for me was never about being the best at what I do. Success came to me because I always held myself to the highest standard and never deviated from it,” says Berkowitz.
For more information, visit https://www.spacecom.mil.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
