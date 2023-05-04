Trypp Records Presents MAZ3 ACT II by Okay Pronto
Trypp Records' very own Okay Pronto to release their highly anticipated second studio album, MAZ3 ACT II.
Queens, NY, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A Queens-based independent record label, Trypp Records, has announced the release of a new album by emerging talent Okay Pronto. Titled "MAZ3: ACT II," the album is a fusion of various genre influences including Soca, R&B, and Pop.
According to the Trinidadian-born Artist behind MAZ3, the records are inspired by the Caribbean influences that have become synonymous with his music over the years, while exploring sounds of New York and soundscapes that tell stories relatable stories that millennials could relate to in this new era. The 25-year-old musician said "MAZ3" is a twist on Tropical Pop music, and he believes it will be something memorable.
Based on recent reviews made by various influencers bloggers, analysts editors, and distinct members of the public and Caribbean music fraternity, the recent releases of the Label, are summing up to be bold and eccentric.
Creative Director, Krystin Frederick said, “The implementation of Dolby Atmos’ new technology throughout the album opened up an array of possibilities to bring tropical soundscapes to listeners’ AirPods and headphones alike in a manner that could really place the audience in the middle of the story and world of MAZ3.”
The album will feature recently released songs such as "FINE," "UNLOCK," and "CARIBBEAN,” all of which were released earlier this year. The records channel rhythms of smooth Dancehall-Pop elements layered with Soca drums, alluding to unnamed love interests, island lifestyles, shade, and banter on disparities that affected the young musician.
Eve Carter
Trypp Records®
Lead PR & Marketing
According to the Trinidadian-born Artist behind MAZ3, the records are inspired by the Caribbean influences that have become synonymous with his music over the years, while exploring sounds of New York and soundscapes that tell stories relatable stories that millennials could relate to in this new era. The 25-year-old musician said "MAZ3" is a twist on Tropical Pop music, and he believes it will be something memorable.
Based on recent reviews made by various influencers bloggers, analysts editors, and distinct members of the public and Caribbean music fraternity, the recent releases of the Label, are summing up to be bold and eccentric.
Creative Director, Krystin Frederick said, “The implementation of Dolby Atmos’ new technology throughout the album opened up an array of possibilities to bring tropical soundscapes to listeners’ AirPods and headphones alike in a manner that could really place the audience in the middle of the story and world of MAZ3.”
The album will feature recently released songs such as "FINE," "UNLOCK," and "CARIBBEAN,” all of which were released earlier this year. The records channel rhythms of smooth Dancehall-Pop elements layered with Soca drums, alluding to unnamed love interests, island lifestyles, shade, and banter on disparities that affected the young musician.
Eve Carter
Trypp Records®
Lead PR & Marketing
Contact
Trypp RecordsContact
Eve Carter
917-873-4730
lift.bio/okaypronto
Eve Carter
917-873-4730
lift.bio/okaypronto
Multimedia
Okay Pronto, Joseph Figueroa
Joseph "Pronto" Figueroa, The talent artist and super producer behind MAZ3 ACT II.
Categories