SDG Recognized as an AWS Advanced Partner
Minneapolis, MN, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Solution Design Group, Inc. (SDG), a leading provider of digital and cloud solutions, is proud to announce that it has earned Advanced Partner Services within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This significant milestone underscores the company’s commitment to delivering innovative and reliable AWS cloud solutions to its customers.
“The AWS cloud platform provides the foundation for our customers to build predictable, scalable, and robust digital products designed to accelerate their business,” said Jon Helmberger, COO of SDG. “SDG is proud to be recognized as an AWS Advanced Partner and we take great pride in delivering valuable AWS solutions for our customers.”
As an AWS Advanced Partner, SDG has demonstrated a history of successful AWS customer engagements, met rigorous AWS technical and business requirements, and achieved high customer satisfaction. The company’s expertise in areas such as AWS cloud migration, application modernization, analytics, and machine learning has helped its customers achieve their business go als through cloud adoption. This expanded partnership will enable SDG to provide innovative and scalable cloud solutions to its customers while leveraging the latest AWS technologies and services.
About SDG
Solution Design Group (SDG) is a business and technology consulting company. From ideation through implementation, we help transform organizations through well-made and well-loved digital products. SDG is 100% employee-owned and is recognized by numerous publications as a top place to work. Learn more about SDG at solutiondesign.com.
