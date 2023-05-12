Author Allen Proctor's New Audiobook, "Wealth, Love, and Lust," is a Love Story That Proves Wealth Will Never Guarantee Happiness or Love to Last a Lifetime
Recent audiobook release “Wealth, Love, and Lust,” from Audiobook Network author Allen Proctor, is a tragic love story that reinforces the idea that a perfect love doesn't always last forever, and mistakes can happen to end that perfect love, but a new love can come along.
New York, NY, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Allen Proctor, who has been fortunate to have traveled a lot and met a lot of people along the way, has completed his new audiobook, “Wealth, Love, and Lust”: a heartbreaking and emotional love story that shares the concept that love can sometimes come down to being at the right place at the right time.
Proctor writes, “This story begins back in the late fifties when two law students fresh out of law school met while visiting the wine country up in the Sonoma Valley. It was a beautiful summer Sunday afternoon, so they had their tops off their ’57 Corvette and Thunderbird, showing off both their car and girl sitting next to them. Cruising the circle in the center of town, they slowly passed each other, going in opposite directions, revving their V8s and giving a cool nod.”
Life has brought author Allen Proctor to a place he can live out his life doing what he enjoys the most, and that is writing. His life has been filled with love and pain, and for him, what is better than writing about it and living in the perfect place? His home is now in Alaska, and he feels he was brought there for a special reason.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Allen Proctor’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking work that shares how being unfaithful can destroy one person's love and embed a deep hatred inside another. The unfaithful one can carry the hurt and pain they caused to others forever. For the person in this story, the only way to end this hurt and pain was to end her life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Wealth, Love, and Lust” by Allen Proctor through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Proctor writes, “This story begins back in the late fifties when two law students fresh out of law school met while visiting the wine country up in the Sonoma Valley. It was a beautiful summer Sunday afternoon, so they had their tops off their ’57 Corvette and Thunderbird, showing off both their car and girl sitting next to them. Cruising the circle in the center of town, they slowly passed each other, going in opposite directions, revving their V8s and giving a cool nod.”
Life has brought author Allen Proctor to a place he can live out his life doing what he enjoys the most, and that is writing. His life has been filled with love and pain, and for him, what is better than writing about it and living in the perfect place? His home is now in Alaska, and he feels he was brought there for a special reason.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Allen Proctor’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking work that shares how being unfaithful can destroy one person's love and embed a deep hatred inside another. The unfaithful one can carry the hurt and pain they caused to others forever. For the person in this story, the only way to end this hurt and pain was to end her life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Wealth, Love, and Lust” by Allen Proctor through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories