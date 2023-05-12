Author Allen Proctor's New Audiobook, "Wealth, Love, and Lust," is a Love Story That Proves Wealth Will Never Guarantee Happiness or Love to Last a Lifetime

Recent audiobook release “Wealth, Love, and Lust,” from Audiobook Network author Allen Proctor, is a tragic love story that reinforces the idea that a perfect love doesn't always last forever, and mistakes can happen to end that perfect love, but a new love can come along.