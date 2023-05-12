Author Arlene Wright's New Audiobook, "Growing Up Toppsie," is a Stirring Memoir of the Author's Life from Her Humble Beginnings to Overcoming Abuse & Finding Success

Recent audiobook release “Growing Up Toppsie,” from Audiobook Network author Arlene Wright, is the profound and true story of the author's life that began in a poor but loving household during the Great Depression. After facing innumerable trials including raising four children while living with an abusive husband, Wright persevered and took control of her life, finding her own happiness and peace.