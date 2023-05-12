Author Arlene Wright's New Audiobook, "Growing Up Toppsie," is a Stirring Memoir of the Author's Life from Her Humble Beginnings to Overcoming Abuse & Finding Success
Recent audiobook release “Growing Up Toppsie,” from Audiobook Network author Arlene Wright, is the profound and true story of the author's life that began in a poor but loving household during the Great Depression. After facing innumerable trials including raising four children while living with an abusive husband, Wright persevered and took control of her life, finding her own happiness and peace.
Issaquah, WA, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Arlene Wright, a dedicated mother who is currently enjoying a quiet life of retirement, has completed her new audiobook, “Growing Up Toppsie”: an introspective reflection on the author’s inspiring and eventful life, through the highs and lows that shaped her over the years.
“Growing Up Toppsie” begins with the author’s birth, as she is born into poverty during the Great Depression and follows her trials and tribulations during her adolescent years, her early marriage, and her struggles in raising four children. After twenty years, a divorce from her tyrannical husband sets her free, and she returns to the city of her birth, enrolling at the University of Minnesota to earn a degree after her children are grown, all while working days and studying evenings.
Following her pursuit of an education, Wright successfully becomes a graphic designer and works for a publishing house where she meets her soulmate. Upon their relocation to San Diego, the two are wed, and work together to become successful publishers of educational materials called Whole Language, changing the way children learn to read.
After seventeen years and another divorce, Wright finally finds time to once again devote time to her art, both painting and sculpting, before settling down to write twenty-one children's books. She surrounds herself with friends and family, has been on several boards, and is making substantial donations to her first love–the arts.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Arlene Wright’s new audiobook is an enthralling journey that reveals the author’s tenacity and determination as she endures challenges and obstacles on her path to find herself and live a fulfilling life of her own design. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Wright’s enriching tale is sure to leave listeners spellbound, and stay with them long after its beautiful and satisfying conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Growing Up Toppsie” by Arlene Wright through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
