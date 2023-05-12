Author Esteban Vazquez's New Audiobook, "The Halloween Warriors Part 4 and 5," is a Spellbinding Tale of Adventure as a Group of Heroes Rise Up Against the Darkness
Recent audiobook release “The Halloween Warriors Part 4 and 5,” from Audiobook Network author Esteban Vazquez, is a riveting novel that finds the previously imprisoned forces of evil enacting their plan to escape by possessing the unsuspecting people of the local village. With evil now running rampant, a band of heroes will come together to save the day once again, or risk losing their entire world.
Los Angeles, CA, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Esteban Vazquez, the creator of seventeen board games who has backgrounds in music, psychology, and social sciences and the humanities, has completed his new audiobook, “The Halloween Warriors Part 4 and 5”: a thrilling fantasy adventure that finds the forces of evil managing to escape from their bonds to wreak havoc on the world, and the mighty heroes who vow to do all they can to fight back and protect the world they love.
Born in Matanzas City, Cuba, author Esteban Vazquez relocated to Havana with his family in 1959, where he received his basic education. Vazquez studied music until 1980, when he moved to the United States. Once in America, he completed numerous curriculums of professional education.
Vasquez writes, “‘The Halloween Warriors Part 4’ tells the revenge of the forces of evil, that after possessing the village and its residents drove them to destroy the museum where they were captives, becoming organic matter after being incinerated by the flames, taking possession of nature. Followed by ‘Part 5’ where Mother Nature takes possession again, with the difficult task of creating a new world.
“After being captive in a museum for many years the evil beings take possession of the people of the village, making them set fire to the museum, where the evil beings take over nature…But in the end, the warriors recover nature, putting it in the hands of Mother Nature to create a new world free of evil.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Esteban Vazquez’s new audiobook is the second entry in the author’s “The Halloween Warriors” series and will take listeners on a stunning journey brimming with epic adventure and fascinating supernatural creatures. Expertly paced and imaginative, listeners of all ages will find themselves mesmerized by Vazquez’s tale and eager for the next installment.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Halloween Warriors Part 4 and 5” by Esteban Vazquez through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Born in Matanzas City, Cuba, author Esteban Vazquez relocated to Havana with his family in 1959, where he received his basic education. Vazquez studied music until 1980, when he moved to the United States. Once in America, he completed numerous curriculums of professional education.
Vasquez writes, “‘The Halloween Warriors Part 4’ tells the revenge of the forces of evil, that after possessing the village and its residents drove them to destroy the museum where they were captives, becoming organic matter after being incinerated by the flames, taking possession of nature. Followed by ‘Part 5’ where Mother Nature takes possession again, with the difficult task of creating a new world.
“After being captive in a museum for many years the evil beings take possession of the people of the village, making them set fire to the museum, where the evil beings take over nature…But in the end, the warriors recover nature, putting it in the hands of Mother Nature to create a new world free of evil.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Esteban Vazquez’s new audiobook is the second entry in the author’s “The Halloween Warriors” series and will take listeners on a stunning journey brimming with epic adventure and fascinating supernatural creatures. Expertly paced and imaginative, listeners of all ages will find themselves mesmerized by Vazquez’s tale and eager for the next installment.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Halloween Warriors Part 4 and 5” by Esteban Vazquez through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories