Author Esteban Vazquez's New Audiobook, "The Halloween Warriors Part 4 and 5," is a Spellbinding Tale of Adventure as a Group of Heroes Rise Up Against the Darkness

Recent audiobook release “The Halloween Warriors Part 4 and 5,” from Audiobook Network author Esteban Vazquez, is a riveting novel that finds the previously imprisoned forces of evil enacting their plan to escape by possessing the unsuspecting people of the local village. With evil now running rampant, a band of heroes will come together to save the day once again, or risk losing their entire world.