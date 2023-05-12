Author Ariana Oman's New Audiobook, "Lyla Lies a Lot," is About a Man Willing to Endure Anything to Protect His Son, Despite His Deceitful Ex-Wife’s Lies
Recent audiobook release “Lyla Lies a Lot,” from Audiobook Network author Ariana Oman, introduces Lyla, a thirty-four-year-old woman facing divorce from Theo and struggling to care for her two-year-old son, Jaxon, who was recently diagnosed with diabetes. As Lyla’s mental health deteriorates, she begins deceitful tactics that will test Theo’s undying devotion to his son.
New York, NY, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ariana Oman, who lives in St. Petersburg, Florida with her husband, has completed her new audiobook, “Lyla Lies a Lot”: an original novel about Theo, whose unbreakable bond with his son runs deep in his heart.
To remain close to Jaxon, he is willing to endure his ex-wife's deceitful talents. That is until Lyla attempts the unthinkable, jeopardizing Jaxon's life. Lyla can fool anyone, even the sheriff's deputy who investigates allegations against her. She uses her forked tongue to maneuver out of situations that would land anyone else in jail. And someone does go to jail, because of Lyla. To protect Jaxon, Theo is forced to make the hardest decision of his life. A father's love transcends distance, time, and evil.
Author Ariana Oman and her husband own and operate a small business and volunteer for a local charity that assists at-risk children. She is the author of another fiction novel, “Foster Me.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ariana Oman’s new audiobook invites listeners to discover whether Theo’s actions will be enough to protect his son.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Lyla Lies a Lot” by Ariana Oman through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
