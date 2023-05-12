Author Ariana Oman's New Audiobook, "Lyla Lies a Lot," is About a Man Willing to Endure Anything to Protect His Son, Despite His Deceitful Ex-Wife’s Lies

Recent audiobook release “Lyla Lies a Lot,” from Audiobook Network author Ariana Oman, introduces Lyla, a thirty-four-year-old woman facing divorce from Theo and struggling to care for her two-year-old son, Jaxon, who was recently diagnosed with diabetes. As Lyla’s mental health deteriorates, she begins deceitful tactics that will test Theo’s undying devotion to his son.