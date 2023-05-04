Stories Incorporated Launches Green Room Labs, an In-House Storytelling Innovation Lab
New service line delivers the next big trends in employer brand storytelling to companies pursuing bold ways to communicate culture.
Washington, DC, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stories Incorporated (Stories Inc.) announced today the launch of Green Room Labs, an in-house innovation lab delivering the next big trends in employer brand storytelling. Companies entering Green Room Labs will be able to bring their own innovative ideas to test, or get on the ground floor of new employee storytelling trends being tested by the lab.
A leading employer brand and recruitment marketing content agency since 2012, Stories Inc. helps companies define and communicate their unique corporate cultures through its proven employee story methodology. Green Room Labs innovates upon the agency’s core content offerings by actively pursuing new mediums and styles of organizational storytelling, with the goal of empowering companies to communicate more effectively with prospective candidates and current team members.
In Green Room Labs, companies can expect a fast-paced, action-oriented environment executed in three basic steps:
1. Consultation: Whether you bring your own innovative idea or are exploring Green Room Labs’ latest experiments, this step will secure alignment between the two partners.
2. Plan Formulation: With the objective identified, the Green Room Labs team builds a plan to launch the storytelling experiment.
3. Pilot Launch: Launching the experiment, measuring results, and iterating as needed to determine whether the approach is worth green lighting to a long-term strategy.
Leading Green Room Labs is Stories Inc. partner Jill Shabelman. Shabelman has been the driving force behind Stories Inc’s storytelling innovations such as Virtual Story Sessions, which adapted the agency’s in–person story discovery services to be performed virtually amidst the shift to remote work in 2020. Having made up 52% of the agency’s video production portfolio since 2020, Virtual Story Sessions is an example of how Green Room Labs will build custom solutions to tackle companies’ biggest storytelling challenges.
“Employee storytelling has matured where most organizations know they need to be doing it to attract new talent and retain existing talent,” said Shabelman. “As organizational storytelling experts, we’ve seen what works and what doesn’t and are excited to partner with our clients to explore new frontiers. We are already working on things like better employee-generated content capture, amplifying employee ambassadors, and driving campaigns using true story-based content.”
Companies interested in learning more about Green Room Labs and pursuing an experiment should schedule a consultation. You can also learn more by visiting https://storiesincorporated.com/work/green-room-labs/.
