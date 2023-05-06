NordLocker Report: A New Scary Ransomware Group is on the Rise

Researchers at NordLocker have observed a new ransomware group that is on the rise. A new ransomware group called Royal launched 26 attacks in one month. 60% of attacks have been carried out against US companies. The Royal ransomware group launched attacks in 18 countries worldwide. Attacks were primarily directed toward companies that had between 51 and 100 employees.