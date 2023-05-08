Zeagoo Brand Announces New Products for May
Los Angeles, CA, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Zeagoo, the innovative womenswear brand that strives to provide women with good-looking and easy-to-match clothing has announced new products. The new items, which have been available since the end of April on their website, are designed to help women elevate their wardrobe with ease. The collection will be available for purchase on the Zeagoo website by going to the “new in” section of the official website from May 9 to May 22. They will be offering an exclusive discount code "ZG05" for 30% off.
The new collection features a range of pieces, including pants, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, and more. The aesthetic is modern and sophisticated, with a focus on quality materials and attention to detail. Each piece is designed to be versatile, making it easy for women to incorporate the items into their existing wardrobe.
Zeagoo is a women's clothing brand company that focuses on providing high-quality clothing. As a top fashion brand with more than 100 million consumers worldwide and weekly sales of more than 1 million US dollars, its goal is to create a mix-and-match community where women can express their uniqueness and show the world their true selves through style. Zeagoo helps women easily switch roles in different life scenes and remain outstanding, dedicated to love style and comfort for the modern woman creating her wardrobe.
The new collection features a range of pieces, including pants, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, and more. The aesthetic is modern and sophisticated, with a focus on quality materials and attention to detail. Each piece is designed to be versatile, making it easy for women to incorporate the items into their existing wardrobe.
Zeagoo is a women's clothing brand company that focuses on providing high-quality clothing. As a top fashion brand with more than 100 million consumers worldwide and weekly sales of more than 1 million US dollars, its goal is to create a mix-and-match community where women can express their uniqueness and show the world their true selves through style. Zeagoo helps women easily switch roles in different life scenes and remain outstanding, dedicated to love style and comfort for the modern woman creating her wardrobe.
Contact
Activista Music and MediaContact
Candace Peecher
818-505-4270
www.activistamusic.com
Candace Peecher
818-505-4270
www.activistamusic.com
Categories