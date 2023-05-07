Pasadena Esthetician Launches Niche Apparel Brand for Skincare Professionals
Dead Skin Club is a new online clothing brand for estheticians created by Jeff Mendoza, a Pasadena-based graphic designer and esthetician. The brand offers comfortable and stylish apparel designed to reflect the values and passion of skincare professionals. Dead Skin Club is also AAPI and LGBTQI+ owned and features unique designs paying tribute to estheticians and their work.
Los Angeles, CA, May 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pasadena-based esthetician Jeff Mendoza has launched a new online apparel brand called Dead Skin Club, which offers T-shirts, hoodies, shirts, and pants specifically designed for estheticians. Jeff, who is also a graphic designer, created the brand to provide skincare professionals with comfortable and stylish clothing that reflects their passion for their work.
"Dead Skin Club is all about celebrating the unique culture of estheticians," says Jeff. "As someone who works in the industry, I saw a need for apparel that not only looked great but also reflected our profession's values and spirit. That's why I created this brand - to offer clothing that estheticians can wear with pride and show off their love for skincare."
In addition to being a niche brand for estheticians, Dead Skin Club is also proudly AAPI and LGBTQI+ owned. Jeff's identity as a member of these communities adds another layer of significance to the brand, as it serves as a representation of diversity and inclusion in the beauty industry.
The Dead Skin Club line includes a variety of designs, featuring graphics and slogans that pay tribute to estheticians and their work. Jeff's background in graphic design is evident in the brand's attention to detail and aesthetic appeal, with each piece carefully crafted to meet the needs of skincare professionals.
"I wanted to create something that was both functional and stylish," Jeff explains. "Our clothing is made from high-quality materials that are durable enough to withstand the demands of our work, but also comfortable and fashionable enough to wear outside of the treatment room. It's the perfect blend of form and function."
As an esthetician who owns a skincare studio in Pasadena, Jeff knows firsthand the importance of having clothing that is both practical and stylish. He believes that Dead Skin Club fills a gap in the market, providing estheticians with a unique way to express their identity and love for skincare.
"I'm thrilled to see how well Dead Skin Club has been received by the esthetician community," says Jeff. "It's been amazing to see people wearing our clothing and sharing their love for the brand on social media. I'm excited to continue expanding the line and providing estheticians with the apparel they need to feel confident and empowered in their work."
Overall, Dead Skin Club is a testament to the passion and creativity of estheticians like Jeff, who are always looking for new ways to express their love for skincare. With its unique designs and focus on quality and comfort, Dead Skin Cub is sure to become a staple in the wardrobes of estheticians everywhere.
Skincare Till I Die Hoodie
Skincare Till I Die Hoodie - an oversized pullover hoodie made from 100% soft combed cotton, perfect for a casual outfit during seasonal transitions. The retro hues give off a chill, nostalgic vibe while subtly highlighting your presence on any occasion.
