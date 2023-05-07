Pasadena Esthetician Launches Niche Apparel Brand for Skincare Professionals

Dead Skin Club is a new online clothing brand for estheticians created by Jeff Mendoza, a Pasadena-based graphic designer and esthetician. The brand offers comfortable and stylish apparel designed to reflect the values and passion of skincare professionals. Dead Skin Club is also AAPI and LGBTQI+ owned and features unique designs paying tribute to estheticians and their work.