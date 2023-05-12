Author Ina Johnson's New Audiobook "Learning to Walk" is a Stirring Account That Follows the Author Through Her Struggles That Came About from Losing Touch with the Lord

Recent audiobook release “Learning to Walk,” from Audiobook Network author Ina Johnson, is the thought-provoking true story of how the author fell out from her faith when times in her life were good, leaving her with a false perception of right and wrong. Through reflecting on her past experiences, Johnson explores how she realized how far she had strayed and repaired her relationship with God.