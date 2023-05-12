Author Ina Johnson's New Audiobook "Learning to Walk" is a Stirring Account That Follows the Author Through Her Struggles That Came About from Losing Touch with the Lord
Recent audiobook release “Learning to Walk,” from Audiobook Network author Ina Johnson, is the thought-provoking true story of how the author fell out from her faith when times in her life were good, leaving her with a false perception of right and wrong. Through reflecting on her past experiences, Johnson explores how she realized how far she had strayed and repaired her relationship with God.
Canyon Country, CA, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ina Johnson, whose father was an ordained Baptist minister, has completed her new audiobook, “Learning to Walk”: a profound memoir of how the author abandoned her faith in the face of incredible blessings, and later found her way back to Christ after realizing her mistakes.
“This is a collection of my true stories experienced due to the neglecting of my faith,” writes Johnson. “Of course things happen in everyone's life. I just made some very poor choices as to how to face the things that challenged me. Repeatedly I tried to face every situation on my own terms. I was not seeking the consulting of those who walked in faith. I did not search for scripture. I was not humbling myself before the Lord. I did pray here and there but was straddling the fence so to speak. All those years I could not see where I was walking in error.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ina Johnson’s new audiobook is a true story that follows the author as she realizes her disobedience in the face of God not only hurt herself but affected the lives of others in her life. Deeply personal and enlightening, Johnson shares her stories in the hopes of helping others recognize the folly of forging ahead under one’s own strength and understanding with no regard for the Lord and his will.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Learning to Walk” by Ina Johnson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
