Ben Sever to be Featured in the 2023 Top 40 under 40 Magazine
Westbury, NY, May 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Redwood Media Group Inc. dba Top 100 Magazine is thrilled to announce that Ben Sever, a 12X founder, social entrepreneur and top go-to-market strategist of the East Coast, will be featured in the 2023 Top 100 40 under 40 Magazine.
Ben Sever has established himself as a pioneer in modern innovation, having raised $3 million for his ventures in the past four years alone. He was also the recipient of the "Hero Award" from The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society – the largest global blood cancer nonprofit.
In addition to his entrepreneurial success, Ben is an active philanthropist, donating $100K+ per year to reputable nonprofit organizations and serving on various national boards to accelerate healthcare research, veteran transition, innovation education, and youth empowerment.
Ben’s latest venture, Phoenix Portfolio Partners, is the first Mobile Ecosystem Platform & Start-Up Incubator of its kind, offering a one-stop-shop platform for health & wellness technology, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations, and videography/branding. Through enterprise partnerships and their lean model, they plan to become a $100MM ecosystem platform within three years.
Ben's passion for accelerating purpose-driven causes is apparent within the fabric of every one of his actions. His commitment to giving back and empowering fellow industry leaders, coupled with his unyielding drive for innovation, has helped solidify his position as the East Coast’s top go-to-market strategist and a force to be reckoned with in the global business landscape.
Overall, Ben Sever has set a standard for what it means to truly build a timeless, disruptive ecosystem. His accomplishments are not only a testament to his mastery as an entrepreneur but also to his dedication to nurturing the next generation of innovators. With his passion for social entrepreneurship and renowned effectiveness as a go-to-market strategist, there is no telling how high he will reach and what type of impact his work will have on the world.
You can find out more about Ben Sever's insights on his personal news outlets "Natural Born Visionary" and "Florida Innovation Ecosystem," as well as Forbes Business Council, Entrepreneur Media Leadership Network, Fast Company Executive Board, Business Journal Leadership Trust, and Newsweek Expert Forum.
