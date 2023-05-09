New Book Reveals the Most Critical Skill Needed to Thrive in the 21st Century
In his new book, THE RESILIENCE ROADMAP: 7 guideposts for charting your course in a chaotic world, Mark Black reveals a framework for developing and employing resilience in every area of your life. Mark is a motivational speaker, author, coach, and the only man in history to run a marathon using someone else's heart and lungs.
Boston, MA, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In his new book, THE RESILIENCE ROADMAP: 7 guideposts for charting your course in a chaotic world, Mark Black reveals a framework for developing and employing resilience in every area of your life. Mark is a motivational speaker, author, coach, and the only man in history to run a marathon using someone else's heart and lungs. Using the story of his own serious health challenges, he demonstrates how you can adapt and thrive when the future is scary and unpredictable. It’s impossible to anticipate a solution for every possible problem we encounter. Instead, we must build our confidence and capacity to handle setbacks and crises.
Mark wrote this book after realizing that while his rare double lung and heart transplant story has inspired thousands, he needed to create a simple framework to help others effectively implement his resiliency strategies. Mark believes that resilience is not an inborn trait; it's a learned skill, and after two decades of working with more than 150,000 people, he created a proven formula that anyone can use to build a resilient mindset.
Mark has dedicated his book's lessons to anyone who finds themselves stuck between their desire to serve the people they care about and a system or bureaucracy that too often restricts how they do that.
“I’ve seen so many difference-makers (teachers, healthcare professionals, social workers, and others) who have a deep desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives but get burned out by the constant stress they experience working in systems that are underfunded, understaffed, and underresourced,” explains Black. “They are so often stymied by government and management who are out of touch with their day-to-day reality, and they feel stuck and powerless. But it doesn’t have to be that way.”
“The Resilience Roadmap is born from my experience learning to find fulfillment and hope while living in a hospital room's confines. The seven guideposts in the book provide a step-by-step process for thriving in any circumstance, no matter the obstacles.”
In THE RESILIENCE ROADMAP, you will learn:
The mistake you are making that is producing more struggle and pain in your life.
A powerful tool to make you more productive and save you time and energy every day.
The secret to having unlimited drive and motivation.
The simple thing you can do tomorrow to get better results
If you constantly feel stuck in the chaos of life and lack the lessons and skills to turn failure into resilience, this book is for you. THE RESILIENCE ROADMAP is a practical tool for every organization to help their team weather the inevitable storms. Learn to cope with failures while enjoying life in the process.
Save a copy of the book here: theresilienceroadmapbook.com.
About Mark Black
Mark doesn't just teach resilience; he embodies it. Mark was born with a life-threatening heart defect and underwent two open-heart surgeries before age one. Twenty-two years later, he was blessed to survive a perilous heart and double-lung transplant and became the only man in history to run a marathon with someone else’s heart and lungs.
The author of “Live Life from the Heart,” Mark has traveled the globe as an author, speaker, and coach, sharing strategies and tactics for building resilience. His story has impacted over 150,000 people at over 700 organizations, including ExxonMobil, AstraZeneca, and Mercedes-Benz. He’s also a 4-time marathon runner, philanthropist, husband, and father to three incredible children.
About Mark Black
