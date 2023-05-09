New Book Reveals the Most Critical Skill Needed to Thrive in the 21st Century

In his new book, THE RESILIENCE ROADMAP: 7 guideposts for charting your course in a chaotic world, Mark Black reveals a framework for developing and employing resilience in every area of your life. Mark is a motivational speaker, author, coach, and the only man in history to run a marathon using someone else's heart and lungs.