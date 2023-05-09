FPC of Hampton Roads, VA, an Executive Search Firm, Announces New Leadership
Lake Sucess, NY, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced that FPC of Hampton Roads, VA is under new ownership. Previously owned by Pat and Jeff Davis, the office is now owned by corporate recruiting executive Barry Moulton. FPC of Hampton Roads will continue to specialize in Operations and Engineering in the Chemical, Nuclear and Plastics Manufacturing Industries.
Barry will be responsible for projects that include executive search, custom talent acquisition projects, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping and succession planning. Prior to taking ownership of FPC of Hampton Roads, Barry held leadership positions at companies such as Pinnacle Specialty Group and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions working in Business Development and Recruiting. Barry has a BS in Business Administration from University of South Carolina Aiken.
On why Barry chose to take ownership of FPC of Hampton Roads he said, “I’m excited to join FPC to be a part of an experienced team of professionals with proven results within the executive recruiting industry and build my own office. Given my 25 years of experience in Operations and Talent Acquisition in the Nuclear Operations industry, I have a strong desire to fill highly valued positions with top talent. I enjoy working with people and helping them to progress in their career and achieve success while helping companies locate the best people to make their organization stronger.”
“We have been affiliated with FPC of Hampton Roads from their early years as recruiters and assumed ownership of the office in 2019. We are very excited to introduce Barry Moulton as the new owner of FPC of Hampton Roads. Barry has extensive experience in the recruiting world, from the client side as well as recruiting professionals and executives at Savannah River Nuclear Site. Barry is energetic and enthusiastic about being the leader of this growing franchise and we know he will do well and carry on the tradition of our office,” said Pat and Jeff Davis, previous owners of FPC of Hampton Roads.
“We wish Pat and Jeff Davis the best of luck in retirement, and we are thrilled that Barry Moulton will be taking ownership of FPC of Hampton Roads. Barry’s skillset and strong commitment to relationship building make him an excellent fit for the FPC team. We have full confidence that he will operate FPC of Hamptons Roads successfully and contribute greatly to our network’s growth,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC.
Contact FPC of Hampton Roads at 803-507-7306, via email at bmoulton@fpchamptonroads.com or visit www.fpchamptonroads.com
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 65 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Executive and Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Contact:
Anny Barrad
FPC National Abarrad@fpcnational.com
516-647-4554
