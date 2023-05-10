The 28th Annual LDC Gas Forum Northeast Takes Place June 12-14, in Boston, MA
Ensuring continued availability of secure, affordable, and sustainable energy for northeast U.S. natural gas markets is the focus of a meeting of over five-hundred industry decision-makers in June.
Houston, TX, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The premier event where participants meet to gain insight, analyze, and structure arrangements to buy, sell and transport natural gas. Over five hundred energy industry professionals convene in June to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing the northeast U.S. natural gas market region. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference, with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event.
The Program for this year’s event is packed with relevant critical issues that natural gas market stakeholders are facing across the value chain. A key theme across the agenda is Energy Transition - addressing the trilemma challenge of security of supply, affordability, and offering lower carbon energy alternatives (RSG, CNG, RNG, H2, CC&S, etc.). In addition, recurring LDC Gas Forum topics will be addressed, including market fundamentals, supply capabilities, midstream infrastructure updates, end user perspectives and latest policy/regulatory diagnosis. All this against a backdrop of commercial operations involving producing, transporting, and selling natural gas. Beyond these overarching topics, the northeast U.S. region brings its own unique issues. Overall, demand continues to grow. While plentiful nearby Marcellus/Utica production is readily available, significant infrastructure constraints continue to challenge peak day delivery certainty. Midstream infrastructure expansions face fierce resistance, resulting in bottlenecks and basis price anomalies. Policy-makers in the region are increasingly enacting anti-fossil fuel legislation, including bans on natural gas use. While there is significant sentiment for an all-renewable energy environment, there are clear signs that mandates to achieve this goal are simply unachievable without significant continued contribution of natural gas to the energy mix. In the meantime, natural gas stakeholders across the value chain are responding quickly with a raft of creative solutions that offer lower carbon energy that is reliable, readily available, and affordable. The convergence of these market conditions results in commodity price volatility and the need for informed decisions on structuring commercial arrangements into the future.
The content/discussion program of the LDC Gas Forum Northeast consists of 2 1/2 days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: David Braziel, President & CEO, RBN Energy; Kevin Little, SVP, Macquarie Energy and Justin Leonard, Vice President Americas Gas Trading & Origination, bp. The Program also includes five moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts, including representatives from: Direct Energy/NRG Energy, Natural Gas Supply Association, Enbridge, S&P Global, Cleveland Advisory; NatGasHub.com; Fidectus AG, Atmospheric G2, Context Labs; Project Canary, Earn DLT, Quantum Fuel Systems, BHE, GT&S, Cashman Preload Cryogenics, CB&I Storage Solutions – McDermott, Galileo Technologies US, REV LNG, Enbridge Gas, Eversource Energy, Proctor & Gamble. This Forum focuses on northeast U.S. natural gas markets, while five other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent. Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available.
The LDC Gas Forums (4), US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum, and Gulf Coast Energy Forum series consists of six annual events each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a venue that delivers insights on critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG and emerging energy markets, but in addition provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to complete commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry authorities focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: Energy Transition Developments, RNG, RSG/Certified Gas, LNG, CNG, ESG, H2, Carbon Capture/CCS, Carbon Offsets, Virtual Pipeline, Supply & Demand, Financial Outlook, Pipeline/Storage/LNG Infrastructure Projects, LNG Export Markets, Mexico Export Markets, Gas/Electric Coordination, Regulatory Updates, Gas Buyer Insights, Risk Analysis/Hedging Strategies and Global Energy Geopolitics. Participants at the Forums include market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as regulators and analysts. Several dedicated networking opportunities give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.
The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Mid-Continent, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, the Gulf Coast Energy Forum and the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum.
Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking - Insights - Deal-Making
Categories