Strata Clean Energy Enters Into 20-Year, 1GWh, Battery Storage Tolling Agreement with Arizona Public Service
Durham, NC, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Strata Clean Energy (Strata) has announced that it has entered into a 20-year tolling agreement with Arizona Public Service (APS) for its 255MW/1GWh Scatter Wash battery storage complex located in Phoenix. This award resulted from the All-Source RFP APS conducted in May of 2022 which was initiated to meet the growing needs of residential and business customers with affordable, reliable, and clean electricity. As part of the RFP, APS sought to add over 1GW of clean-energy resources.
“We believe that APS will continue to be a leader in battery energy storage and that our experienced Scottsdale-based team is well positioned to help move the state towards achieving its clean-energy objectives with projects like Scatter Wash. We have a large pipeline of additional clean energy projects in the Western United States and world-class execution capabilities,” said Josh Rogol, President of Strata Clean Energy.
Strata will build, own, and operate the Scatter Wash battery storage complex for the life of the project as part of the firm’s growing portfolio of clean-energy assets. In 2022, Strata acquired Arizona-based Crossover Energy Partners and is currently hiring for additional local positions in its Scottsdale office.
About Strata Clean Energy
Strata Clean Energy, LLC, and its affiliates (collectively “Strata”) are a vertically integrated solar and storage development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations & maintenance (O&M) company. Strata has deep utility experience with more than 170 projects in operation, over 7 gigawatts of PV solar and 28GWh of storage in development, and 4.2GW under management across the United States. Strata is focused on delivering best-in-class cost of ownership by imposing industry-leading quality assurance standards on our global manufacturers and suppliers, reducing risk, increasing efficiency, and maximizing cost-competitiveness for our customers. Learn more about our company by visiting our website at http://www.stratacleanenergy.com.
“We believe that APS will continue to be a leader in battery energy storage and that our experienced Scottsdale-based team is well positioned to help move the state towards achieving its clean-energy objectives with projects like Scatter Wash. We have a large pipeline of additional clean energy projects in the Western United States and world-class execution capabilities,” said Josh Rogol, President of Strata Clean Energy.
Strata will build, own, and operate the Scatter Wash battery storage complex for the life of the project as part of the firm’s growing portfolio of clean-energy assets. In 2022, Strata acquired Arizona-based Crossover Energy Partners and is currently hiring for additional local positions in its Scottsdale office.
About Strata Clean Energy
Strata Clean Energy, LLC, and its affiliates (collectively “Strata”) are a vertically integrated solar and storage development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations & maintenance (O&M) company. Strata has deep utility experience with more than 170 projects in operation, over 7 gigawatts of PV solar and 28GWh of storage in development, and 4.2GW under management across the United States. Strata is focused on delivering best-in-class cost of ownership by imposing industry-leading quality assurance standards on our global manufacturers and suppliers, reducing risk, increasing efficiency, and maximizing cost-competitiveness for our customers. Learn more about our company by visiting our website at http://www.stratacleanenergy.com.
Contact
Strata Clean EnergyContact
Anthony Fulgieri
919-960-6015
stratacleanenergy.com
Anthony Fulgieri
919-960-6015
stratacleanenergy.com
Categories