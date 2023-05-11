Driving Change: Another Positive Ripple to Hit Locust, NC
Locust, NC, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The brand-new ModWash in Locust offers an energetic environment with a wide range of cutting-edge facilities and technologies. Each wash at ModWash comes with free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and the famous ModAir™ freshener. The company's main focus is to provide outstanding customer service and a welcoming environment for car and truck owners to care for their vehicles. ModWash's express car wash is perfect for busy lifestyles, offering guests the option to purchase a single wash or a ModMembership that entitles them to an unlimited number of monthly washes.
ModWash is committed to preserving the environment by using biodegradable cleaning agents and advanced machinery that monitors water consumption. The traditional car wash methods can use up to 120 gallons of water, but ModWash's innovative filtration techniques and water recycling systems reduce water usage to only 30 gallons per wash. In addition, ModWash employs a chemical reclamation system that captures harmful pollutants for responsible disposal.
The goal of ModWash is to create a positive ripple effect that spreads outward to the local community. The ModDrop program signifies this mission, and ModWash's team is committed to spreading positivity wherever they go. The local communities and team members benefit from this positive ripple effect. ModWash is dedicated to providing opportunities for employee growth and promotion through its career and life skills training, career path programs, and professional development programs. Team members can advance into management, district, and regional positions or even work at the company's headquarters in Downtown Chattanooga.
Visit ModWash in Locust for a top-quality car wash experience that contributes positively to the environment and the community.
