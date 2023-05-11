Partnership Between Smiles First Corporation and Operation Smile
Toronto, Canada, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Smiles First Corporation and Operation Smile are pleased to announce their partnership to help the world smile a little more.
Smiles First Corporation is a leading healthcare company that provides consistent services in the practice community, dental supplies, and an educational platform and is proud to announce its collaboration with Operation Smile.
Operation Smile is a volunteer-led global medical charity that provides free surgery to repair cleft lip, cleft palate and other facial differences in children and young adults worldwide.
About Smiles First Corporation
Founded in 2014, Smiles First Corporation has been committed to providing consistent and reliable services to its patients. With a Practice Community, a Supply Company, and an Educational Platform all under one umbrella, the company has provided a complete range of services to our patients and clinics. Dr. Azim Parekh, the founder and CEO of Smiles First Corporation, has always been passionate about making a positive impact on people’ lives and helping them smile a little more.
Through this partnership, Smiles First Corporation and Operation Smile will provide free surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children waiting for their new smiles. By combining resources, expertise, and commitment to quality care, the two organizations aim to make a positive impact on patients’ lives and ensure they have a brighter future.
"We are thrilled to partner with Operation Smile in providing cleft care to patients in need," said Dr. Azim Parekh. "Our mission and vision align perfectly with Operation Smile, and we believe that together, we can make a positive impact on patients' lives and help them smile a little bit more. Moreover, we are always open to new ideas in contributing even more to society. This long-term partnership will provide us with the opportunity to think and act more!"
About Operation Smile
For over 40 years, Operation Smile has provided safe, effective, and timely cleft surgery to more than 300,000 patients in over 60 countries. With their extensive experience and network of medical professionals, volunteers, and dedicated partners, Smiles First Corporation will be able to provide additional support to Operation Smile in delivering quality cleft surgery and care to patients around the world.
“Welcome, Smiles First Corporation, and thank you for this partnership and for helping the world smile a little more. We will work together to help children with cleft conditions around the world receive the vital cleft care they need,” said Mark Climie-Elliott, CEO & Chief Smile Officer of Operation Smile Canada. “Dr. Azim and everyone at Smiles First Corporation, thank you for this opportunity to join together; we can help more children in more places worldwide. I look forward to working with you!”
The partnership between Smiles First Corporation and Operation Smile comes at a crucial time when there is an urgent need for access to safe and timely cleft care and surgery worldwide. Every 3 minutes, a child is born with a cleft lip and/or cleft palate. With surgery, a child can have a brand-new, beautiful smile in as little as 45 minutes.
Smiles First Corporation and Operation Smile are also partnering for a joint campaign to raise funds and awareness about cleft conditions and the surgery needed to transform a life. As part of this movement, Smiles First Corporation's Supply Company will produce exclusive masks, and all the revenue generated from the sale of these masks will be donated to Operation Smile. Additionally, Smiles First Corporation will participate in Operation Smile's "Longest Day of Smiles™" movement and will donate 100% of profits from all dental clinics on June 15, 2023, to Operation Smile. Through these initiatives, the two organizations hope to transform the life of the child, their family, and their future – one smile at a time.
For more information about Smiles First Corporation and Operation Smile, visit their websites at operationsmile.ca & smilesfirstcorp.com, respectively.
