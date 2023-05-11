Expand Yoga Opens Second Location in Federal Way, WA
Expand Yoga, the popular Tacoma-based yoga studio, has expanded and opened its second location in the Gateway Center in Federal Way. The newly remodeled studio is now open for new members to enjoy and experience the benefits of yoga.
Federal Way, WA, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Expand Yoga, the popular Tacoma-based yoga studio, has expanded and opened its second location in the Gateway Center in Federal Way. The newly remodeled studio is now open for new members to enjoy and experience the benefits of yoga.
Expand Yoga is dedicated to providing an inspiring yoga experience for all members. The new studio will offer a variety of classes, including Original Hot (26&2), Hot Vinyasa, and Yin yoga, as well as workshops, retreats, and teacher training programs. The experienced and passionate teachers are committed to helping students improve their physical and mental wellbeing through the practice of yoga.
"We are thrilled to open our doors to the Federal Way community and offer a beautiful space for people to come together and practice yoga," said Liz Houck, co-owner of Expand Yoga. "Our studio is designed to be a welcoming place for all, regardless of background or experience level. We're excited to build a community of individuals who can support each other in reaching their full potential," added Matt Ottenbach, co-owner of Expand Yoga.
To celebrate the Grand Opening of the new location and Expand Yoga's 12th year anniversary, the studio will be hosting a special event on Saturday, June 10 from 5 - 7pm. The event will include free yoga class cards, refreshments, and the opportunity to meet the teachers and staff.
Expand Yoga invites everyone in the community to come and visit the new studio and experience the benefits of yoga. For more information or to schedule an interview with the co-owners, please contact Liz Houck at 347-429-0644 or email info@expandyoga.com.
About Expand Yoga:
Expand Yoga is a yoga studio founded in 2011 by Matt Ottenbach and Liz Houck. The studio offers a variety of classes, workshops, retreats, and teacher training programs to help individuals improve their physical and mental wellbeing through the practice of yoga. Expand Yoga has been honored to win "Best of the South Sound" in 2020.
Expand Yoga is dedicated to providing an inspiring yoga experience for all members. The new studio will offer a variety of classes, including Original Hot (26&2), Hot Vinyasa, and Yin yoga, as well as workshops, retreats, and teacher training programs. The experienced and passionate teachers are committed to helping students improve their physical and mental wellbeing through the practice of yoga.
"We are thrilled to open our doors to the Federal Way community and offer a beautiful space for people to come together and practice yoga," said Liz Houck, co-owner of Expand Yoga. "Our studio is designed to be a welcoming place for all, regardless of background or experience level. We're excited to build a community of individuals who can support each other in reaching their full potential," added Matt Ottenbach, co-owner of Expand Yoga.
To celebrate the Grand Opening of the new location and Expand Yoga's 12th year anniversary, the studio will be hosting a special event on Saturday, June 10 from 5 - 7pm. The event will include free yoga class cards, refreshments, and the opportunity to meet the teachers and staff.
Expand Yoga invites everyone in the community to come and visit the new studio and experience the benefits of yoga. For more information or to schedule an interview with the co-owners, please contact Liz Houck at 347-429-0644 or email info@expandyoga.com.
About Expand Yoga:
Expand Yoga is a yoga studio founded in 2011 by Matt Ottenbach and Liz Houck. The studio offers a variety of classes, workshops, retreats, and teacher training programs to help individuals improve their physical and mental wellbeing through the practice of yoga. Expand Yoga has been honored to win "Best of the South Sound" in 2020.
Contact
Expand Yoga LLCContact
Liz Houck
253-886-7820
https://www.expandyoga.com
Anna answers the (253) studio line. To reach Liz, please call 347-429-0644
Liz Houck
253-886-7820
https://www.expandyoga.com
Anna answers the (253) studio line. To reach Liz, please call 347-429-0644
Categories