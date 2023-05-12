Author Gilbert-Alan Sanchez's New Audiobook, "Cookbook for Revenge," Follows a Chef Who Decides to Cook Up a Deadly Serving of Revenge to Those That Have Wronged Him
Recent audiobook release “Cookbook for Revenge: Revenge is a Process,” from Audiobook Network author Gilbert-Alan Sanchez, is a hair-raising tale that centers around an up-and-coming chef who decides to fight back against his abusers through drastic and gruesome means. Utilizing his cooking skills, Aaron designs special recipes for each of his targets to avenge not only himself but other victims.
Tucson, AZ, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gilbert-Alan Sanchez, a proud father of two who has been in the restaurant industry all his life as an executive chef, food and beverage director, and general manager, has completed his new audiobook, “Cookbook for Revenge: Revenge is a Process”: a gripping story of a chef who becomes fed up with the abuse he endures and comes up with his own special way of serving up revenge.
Sanchez writes, “After working in the hospitality industry all his life, Aaron had seen and endured so much abuse of power and people that the pleasure the industry used to give to him was gone, replaced with anger and resentment. What he thought he could never do finally happened. His fantasies of getting revenge finally came to the surface, and he decided to create a cookbook of recipes—recipes for revenge.
“Like any good chef, he practiced his craft, making each person suffer more and more each time, seeing the fear in their eyes before executing the recipes he created just for them. Aaron does something that most can only dream of doing—he gets revenge on those that deserve it.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Gilbert-Alan Sanchez’s new audiobook is partly inspired by situations of abuse the author witnessed and experienced while rising through the ranks of the restaurant industry and is sure to resonate with listeners who have ever worked in hospitality or retail.
Expertly paced and riveting, this exhilarating ride will take listeners on an unforgettable journey as they witness Aaron using the skills that he has acquired to exact revenge not only for himself but to avenge others who have undergone the same physical, emotional, and mental brutality he once faced. With shocking twists that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats, “Cookbook for Revenge: Revenge is a Process” is sure to delight and thrill and remain with listeners long after its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Cookbook for Revenge: Revenge is a Process” by Gilbert-Alan Sanchez through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
