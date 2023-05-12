Author Gilbert-Alan Sanchez's New Audiobook, "Cookbook for Revenge," Follows a Chef Who Decides to Cook Up a Deadly Serving of Revenge to Those That Have Wronged Him

Recent audiobook release “Cookbook for Revenge: Revenge is a Process,” from Audiobook Network author Gilbert-Alan Sanchez, is a hair-raising tale that centers around an up-and-coming chef who decides to fight back against his abusers through drastic and gruesome means. Utilizing his cooking skills, Aaron designs special recipes for each of his targets to avenge not only himself but other victims.