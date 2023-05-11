Get Out of a Timeshare: Lonestar Transfer Helps Over 18,000 Clients
Timeshare cancellation leader Lonestar Transfer surpasses 18,000 contracts cancelled as they continue to dominate the timeshare cancellation industry.
Rockwall, TX, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lonestar Transfer helps timeshare owners get out of their timeshare. Some clients can no longer afford the timeshare, some may have been lied to when the timeshare was sold to them and others have life changes like divorce or declining health.
A family owned company, Lonestar Transfer is an A+ Rated company with the BBB and has been in operation since 2012. While the company started small and only focused on the Dallas area, Lonestar Transfer has grown to be the leader in timeshare cancellations and timeshare transfers. Lonestar Transfer now serves the entire US, Canada and even Mexico.
Lonestar Transfer helps clients get out of their timeshare permanently and legally. With the timeshare industry being so unethical, Lonestar Transfer strives to provide high quality customer service and transparency. With integrity as one of the highest values, Lonestar Transfer provides a 100% money back guarantee. If they can’t get you out of your timeshare, they’ll provide a full refund of any fees paid to Lonestar Transfer.
One of Lonestar Transfer’s clients, Diana Goya says it best, “Lonestar Transfer helped us get rid of Two timeshares! We were initially 'scammed' by a company and were reluctant to even listen to another. After calling Lonestar many times, we were not pressured at all. They answered all our questions, and the company was there to answer every inquiry we had throughout the process. After they ended our first timeshare, we built the trust with them again to take care of a second timeshare.”
Don’t be misled by others, read the reviews for Lonestar Transfer. They provide a full, free consultation of your timeshare contract.
