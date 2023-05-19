Author JC Street's New Audiobook "The Family Child Support Conspiracy" Takes a Look at How the Child Support System of America Has Failed to Meet Its Most Basic Function
Recent audiobook release “The Family Child Support Conspiracy,” from Audiobook Network author JC Street, examines how the child support system in America has become hijacked by greed and done nothing to prevent the growing issue of childhood poverty. In contrast, Street proposes a fix to the system, beginning with preventing childhood poverty through centering family and household values around God.
Richmond, VA, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- JC Street, who is one of many that have endured the failings of the child support and American family court system, has completed his new audiobook, “The Family Child Support Conspiracy”: a poignant and thoughtful analysis of how a law meant to help child poverty rates has not only failed to do so, but aided in the richest of Americans raising their wealth.
“In January 1975, President Gerald Ford signed into law HR 17045 of the Health and Human Services, which gave birth to the Child Support Enforcement Program,” writes Street. “This is a federal-state program whose purpose was to help strengthen families by securing financial support for children from their noncustodial parents. As a bonus, this new Child Support Enforcement program, along with President Johnson's unconditional war on poverty in the America Act, better known as the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, was sold to be the answer to eliminate intergenerational poverty cycles here in the United States. At the time of this groundbreaking new HR 17045 law, the child poverty rate was at 12 percent.”
Street continues, “It's now 2021. We have had over forty years to look back over this child support program. Opinions are conflicting. However, we cannot change the facts; remember, facts are very stubborn things. It is a proven fact that this system (the child support system) needs conflict to work. Folks, it's important to understand what is at stake here--it's your family tree. At least three consecutive generations after you will, or can, be affected by what you do. It is now up to you to plant the seed of hope in the lives of those who you directly affect, which are your children. The good news is that God saw this coming.”
“He has a plan for you and your family to escape (break free) from this intergenerational poverty cycle. Insights about how and why this is so very important are shared in this book.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author JC Street’s new audiobook will help listeners understand how the HR 17045 legislation has failed in its single most important function and caused more harm than assistance. Throughout his writings, Street posits that the only true way to reduce childhood poverty rates is for families to focus on God’s teachings in their daily lives, thereby decreasing the divorce rate and the need for child support in the first place.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Family Child Support Conspiracy” by JC Street through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
