Mark Eisendrath to Exhibit at Zo Gallery, Baltimore, MD

Zo Gallery is pleased to present Modern Materiality, an exhibition of work by Mark Eisendrath that explores the intersection of man and nature. In this current age of information and technology, the artist reminds us of the importance of artworks made by hand. Using wood as his principal material, Eisendrath exemplifies its motifs of transformation through powerful wall sculptures and geometric works on paper.