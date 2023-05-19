Author A.B. Dulz's New Audiobook, "Muskka: Based on True Events," is the Stirring Tale of the Author's Family as They Leave Afghanistan and Prepare to Flee to America
Recent audiobook release “Muskka: Based on True Events,” from Audiobook Network author A.B. Dulz, is a powerful memoir that centers around the author's upbringing as he and his family flee his native city of Kandahar to Pakistan. When rioting erupts in the streets, and those with ties to the Afghan government are arrested and murdered, Dulz's family must hold on until he can move to America.
New York, NY, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A.B. Dulz, one of the foremost security experts in San Francisco, California, has completed his new audiobook, “Muskka: Based on True Events”: a fascinating story based on the life of the author that follows a young boy as he and his family flee the dangers of his hometown and learn to adjust to their new lives.
Born in Kandahar, Afghanistan, author A.B. Dulz came to America in 1987 and grew up in Fairfax County, Virginia, where he lived with his aunt and uncle. In 1992, he moved to Hayward, California, and lived with his grandmother and brother. As a young adolescent, he was mentored by relatives and friends until the age of eighteen and graduated from James Logan High School in 1998 before majoring in architectural design in college. After working in the security and investigations field for a few years, Dulz started his own security firm at the age of twenty-one, starting with one employee and growing to over thirty-five employees, and provides private security services for multiple clients throughout California. Currently, Dulz lives with his wife and two children in the bay area.
“‘Muskka’ is the story of a young boy born in Kandahar, Afghanistan,” writes Dulz. “He was raised by his grandparents after his father was assassinated and his mother abandoned her family. His family flees the dangers of Kandahar and continues to move until they reach Karachi, Pakistan, all while evading extremists that are abducting and murdering people that were affiliated with the Afghan government.
“The family settles in and begins learning a new language and way of life in Pakistan as rioting erupts in the streets, closing most stores and making it very difficult to live and survive. The patriarch of the family decides to send his two eldest sons to America with hopes of sending the rest of the family soon after. The young boy must survive long enough to see the promised land.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author A.B. Dulz’s new audiobook is the author’s debut novel and will guide listeners on an unforgettable journey as the author recounts the trials and tribulations endured by his family. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Dulz weaves an intimate self-portrait throughout his story, inviting listeners to witness his experiences that led him to America.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Muskka: Based on True Events” by A.B. Dulz through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
