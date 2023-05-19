Author A.B. Dulz's New Audiobook, "Muskka: Based on True Events," is the Stirring Tale of the Author's Family as They Leave Afghanistan and Prepare to Flee to America

Recent audiobook release “Muskka: Based on True Events,” from Audiobook Network author A.B. Dulz, is a powerful memoir that centers around the author's upbringing as he and his family flee his native city of Kandahar to Pakistan. When rioting erupts in the streets, and those with ties to the Afghan government are arrested and murdered, Dulz's family must hold on until he can move to America.