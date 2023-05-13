ProCanna Launches Its Cannabis Compliance and Operational Solution in Missouri
ProCanna expands into fifteenth market.
Portland, ME, May 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ProCanna, the regulatory and operational compliance software platform specifically designed to serve the cannabis industry, has launched its suite of compliance and operational solutions for cannabis businesses in Missouri, expanding the company's footprint to fifteen US states. The company has plans for continued growth in all US states with legal cannabis programs. ProCanna’s services in Missouri include searchable state regulations as well as state guidance and reference documents, and user-friendly tools that include SOP document management; training assignments, assessments, and tracking; video linking and sharing; auditing; and reporting that cost-effectively increase operational excellence and compliance and ease the pain of maintaining them across any cannabis operation. Clients use ProCanna to prepare for growth, entry into new states, get control of SOPs and training, track operations, implement an internal auditing system, and more.
ProCanna’s user-friendly platform allows all employees, not just the compliance department or C-suite, to have easy access to regulations, procedures, checklists, videos, and team correspondence, increasing job performance, confidence, and morale. Empowering employees by giving them unfettered access to the information they need - their position’s playbook, if you will – minimizes mistakes and improves company culture by letting employees know that management values compliance and invests in the tools and resources to support success.
Missouri has a rich cannabis history. A forerunner in the decriminalization and legalization movement, Missouri reduced cannabis offense penalties back in May 2014. A few months later, the Missouri Medical Marijuana Bill was signed into law, which legalized the use of CBD oil to treat seizures. In 2018, the state legalized medical cannabis use; licensed medical cannabis sales kicked off in 2020. And most recently, last November, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, which made cannabis possession legal for adults 21 and over on December 8, 2022; licensed adult use sales began in February of this year.
ProCanna is proud to help new and established Missouri licensees build robust, compliant cannabis businesses. Its searchable regulations, state guidance and reference documents, key updates, and operational tools simplify even the most complex cannabis operations, streamlining regulatory and operational compliance for optimal success and the avoidance of regulatory warnings, fines, violations, or suspensions.
“Creating a user-friendly solution to streamline and increase regulatory and operational compliance in legal cannabis operations has been our focus since day one,” said Dede Perkins, co-founder and CEO of ProCanna. “It is our privilege and a core tenet of our mission to do our part, not only to foster a safe and profitable cannabis industry but to contribute to righting the wrongs created by the US war on drugs.”
