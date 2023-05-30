Shtudy Partners with RSJ Inclusion Consulting to Revolutionize Workplace Diversity in New England and Beyond
Boston, MA, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shtudy, the leading talent marketplace for people of color to land tech jobs at the world’s most inclusive companies, has partnered with RSJ Inclusion Consulting, a renowned diversity and inclusion consulting firm, to bring a new wave of diversity to the corporate workplaces of New England. This partnership will help companies in the region to establish a more inclusive and diverse culture that is reflective of the community.
Shtudy is a tech-enabled marketplace that connects people of color with companies who value diversity and are seeking to hire qualified candidates. The platform provides a wide range of tools and resources for both job seekers and employers to ensure that they are matched with the right talent or opportunity. With over 100,000 registered users and 100 participating companies, Shtudy is on a mission to create a more equitable workforce for all.
RSJ Inclusion Consulting, founded by DEIB leader Robert Johnson, is a New England-based consulting firm that specializes in diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging (DEIB) solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes. The company offers customized strategies and training programs to help companies create inclusive environments where all employees can thrive. With close to 10 years of experience in the field, Mr. Johnson has become a trusted advisor to many organizations seeking to transform their culture.
Together, Shtudy and RSJ Inclusion Consulting will provide comprehensive DEIB solutions that will help companies create a more diverse and inclusive workplace. This partnership will enable Shtudy's clients to access RSJ Inclusion Consulting's expertise in DEI training, culture change, and strategy development. It will also provide RSJ Inclusion Consulting's clients with access to Shtudy's talent pool and recruitment solutions.
"We are thrilled to partner with RSJ Inclusion Consulting to bring our clients a comprehensive suite of DEIB solutions," said Geno Miller, CEO of Shtudy. "Our mission is to help create a more equitable workforce, and this partnership will enable us to reach even more companies and job seekers who are passionate about diversity and inclusion."
Mr. Rob Johnson, founder of RSJ Inclusion Consulting, added, "We are excited to partner with Shtudy to bring our DEIB expertise to the talent marketplace. Together, we will help companies build a more inclusive culture that values the contributions of all employees."
The partnership between Shtudy and RSJ Inclusion Consulting represents a significant step forward in creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce in New England. Companies that partner with these firms will be better equipped to attract, retain, and develop diverse talent while fostering a culture of inclusion and equity.
For more information about Shtudy and RSJ Inclusion Consulting, please visit www.shtudycareers.com and www.rsjinclusion.com.
Contact:
Geno Miller, Founder & CEO, Shtudy
geno@shtudycareers.com
202-480-9029
Rob Johnson, Founder, CEO, RSJ Inclusion Consulting
rsjinclusionconsulting@gmail.com
845-264-8194
