Shtudy Partners with RSJ Inclusion Consulting to Revolutionize Workplace Diversity in New England and Beyond

Shtudy, the leading talent marketplace for people of color to land tech jobs at the world’s most inclusive companies, has partnered with RSJ Inclusion Consulting, a renowned diversity and inclusion consulting firm, to bring a new wave of diversity to the corporate workplaces of New England. This partnership will help companies in the region to establish a more inclusive and diverse culture that is reflective of the community.