Gilfroia Sacco Giugliano’s Newly Released "The Wonder of Movie Making with Wonder Mamama" is a Celebration of the Special Place Grandmothers Hold
“The Wonder of Movie Making with Wonder Mamama,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gilfroia Sacco Giugliano, is a heartfelt message of the importance of being active within the lives of one’s grandchildren.
Lynnfield, MA, May 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Wonder of Movie Making with Wonder Mamama”: an uplifting narrative meant to be shared amongst children and the adults who care for them. “The Wonder of Movie Making with Wonder Mamama” is the creation of published author Gilfroia Sacco Giugliano, who was born in Avellino, Italy, came to America as a teenager, attended Brighton High School, and continued education in fashion design and interior design, which helped her to become a CEO of several companies. Gilfroia and her husband have been married for over fifty years and, together, started their own business, which is presently in operation. Gilfroia and her husband have three children and six grandchildren. She is a very proud mother and grandmother, who has dedicated her life to family, church, and business.
Giugliano shares, “Who is “Wonder Mamama”?
“Wonder Mamama is based on a real-life grandmother. She is a youthful, energetic grandmother, part superhero, part angel, who possesses a great love for her family.
“It is our intent to highlight the increasing importance of grandmothers in the lives of their children’s children and the significant role they play in shaping the lives of their grandchildren.
“Wonder Mamama has time, patience, and wisdom to teach life’s simple lessons to her grandchildren. She takes her grandchildren splashing in water parks, coasting on snow-covered hills, screaming down slides at the playground, and traveling around the world, all while correcting homework, instructing little ones about household chores, and, most importantly, having meaningful discussions in a distinctly nonthreatening style that grandparents have perfected.
“I hope this story will appeal to all grandmothers and their grandchildren, whether they are the primary caregivers or they assist on a needed basis.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gilfroia Sacco Giugliano’s new book features delightful illustrations by Amber St. Clare.
Pairing engaging illustrations and a charming narrative, Giugliano’s most recently published work will delight and entertain.
Consumers can purchase “The Wonder of Movie Making with Wonder Mamama” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Wonder of Movie Making with Wonder Mamama,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
