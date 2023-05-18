“How I Wish There Were More Wynona’s Houses!” Wynona’s House’s Latest Family Success Story Gives Hope to Other Families to Overcome Child Abuse

Wynona’s House is sharing a new story of a local family who has benefitted from Wynona’s House’s services. Enhancing clinical services to children and parental resilience through accessing mental health services and programming is in the core of the CAC’s newly launched Prevention-by-Design project.