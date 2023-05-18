“How I Wish There Were More Wynona’s Houses!” Wynona’s House’s Latest Family Success Story Gives Hope to Other Families to Overcome Child Abuse
Wynona’s House is sharing a new story of a local family who has benefitted from Wynona’s House’s services. Enhancing clinical services to children and parental resilience through accessing mental health services and programming is in the core of the CAC’s newly launched Prevention-by-Design project.
Newark, NJ, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wynona's House Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is joining the national movement to raise awareness about mental health during National Mental Health Month. The purpose of this month-long observance is to raise awareness of trauma and its impact on the well-being of communities as well as celebrate recovery from mental illness. As part of the prevention work conducted by the team at Wynona's House, by focusing on building resilience and social-emotional skills in youth, Wynona’s House can help them and their families thrive.
Wynona’s House CAC is sharing a new story of a local family who has benefitted from Wynona’s House’s services. To ensure the family’s privacy, this family success story has been provided anonymously: “I was introduced to Wynona’s House after my child disclosed abuse. After days of disbelief that this could happen to my family, self-blame, sadness, sleepless nights, constant crying, I was hopeless that anything could change our situation. A few days later, we were summoned to make our statements at Wynona’s House. My daughter and I were scared and disoriented. We did not know what was going to happen and how they were going to treat us. But from the moment the door opened, and we climbed those six steps, we were received with joy, affection, and respect. I confess that I was surprised - did I deserve that welcome? There was no criticism, only understanding and support. At Wynona’s House I met wonderful people, because they are kind, genuine and sincere. And best of all, they are always willing and eager to help those of us who are going through terrible painful moments. They have never made me feel that I am inconvenient, on the contrary, they always made me feel comfortable and appreciated. At Wynona’s I felt supported, embraced, listened to, protected, and understood. Wynona’s House is a ray of light in the dark. They illuminate an unfair, sad, and devastating path with love and kindness. But they need support to continue impacting the lives of many more. How I wish there were more Wynona’s Houses!”
Mental health is essential for every person's overall health. That is why Wynona's House works hard to ensure that all children referred to the center receive the treatments they need and require. Enhancing clinical services to children and parental resilience through accessing mental health services and programming is in the core of the CAC’s newly launched Prevention-by-Design project.
The Prevention-by-Design project is supported by a $124,100 grant from The Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey. “Wynona’s House has long been a leading community provider of compassionate care to families, and especially children, who are affected by child abuse,” said Michael Schmidt, Executive Director/CEO of The Healthcare Foundation of NJ. “We are pleased to support the forward-thinking, evidence-based Prevention-by-Design framework, which seeks to not just help heal the wounds caused by maltreatment, but to prevent it from occurring in the future.”
Wynona’s House encourages everyone to recognize the importance of mental health health and spread awareness about the vital role mental health plays in well-being, promote acceptance and support of anyone living with a mental illness, and share key resources. A key message the organization is promoting is to always remember you are not alone.
In April Wynona's House launched its Pinwheel Garden Challenge in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month and has extended this fundraising campaign through National Mental Health Month. The Wynona’s House Pinwheel Garden Challenge is designed to merge two key symbols of child abuse prevention—the pinwheel and the symbolism of flowers—to send a powerful message to the community that when everyone participates in caring for and nurturing our children, they will always grow in the right direction. Like some plants that grow tall and robust with care, attention, and nurturing, many plants can become delicate and vulnerable if maltreated, ignored, and forgotten—our children cannot be "Forgotten."
The CAC is also educating the community in light of National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day on May 11th, which recognizes the importance of caring for the mental health of children, and International Missing Children's Day on May 25th, which honors all missing children and acknowledges the many children who go missing every year. The forget-me-not flower is also the symbol of International Missing Children's Day. Wynona’s House is grateful for all of the supporters of its Pinwheel Garden Challenge so far, as donations will directly benefit families in Essex County. To donate to the Pinwheel Garden Challenge visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/PreventChildAbuse2023.
For more information about Wynona’s House visit wynonashouse.org.
