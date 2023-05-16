Travel Back to 1978 with K.C. Brote's New Domestic Suspense Novel, "Love Lost on Cloud 9"

Get ready for a thrilling summer read with "Love Lost on Cloud 9," the upcoming domestic suspense novel by author K.C. Brote. The story, set in the summer of 1978, follows newlywed Sharon Walsh as she uncovers a web of lies and deceit that puts her life in danger after she discovers provocative photos and a diary left behind by the previous residents of her new home.