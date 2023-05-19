Author R.L. Mata's New Audiobook, “Prairie Moon Blue Moon Bar and Café,” Follows Two Men Who Hope to Find What They Seek in the Small Town of Stoneridge
Recent audiobook release “Prairie Moon Blue Moon Bar and Café,” from Audiobook Network author R.L. Mata, is the gripping tale of two men who show up in a small Colorado town, with two vastly different motives. While Roy seeks out answers about his family, Father Fritz hopes to disappear from his past transgressions and keep his even worse actions kept secret.
Cathedral City, CA, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- R.L. Mata has completed his new audiobook, “Prairie Moon Blue Moon Bar and Café”: a stirring and captivating tale that finds two individuals arriving in a small town for vastly different reasons, with one searching for answers while the other seeks a place of hiding.
“Two roads converge and two journeys end at a small, unpromising town called Stoneridge on the high plains of northeast Colorado,” writes Mata. “Roy Mathis is headed there by car, his head full of inchoate memories and reveries in search of his father, his sister, and context for a fragmented life. Fleeing his mother, who refuses to tell him anything that would help him in his quest, Roy sets his sights on the only desperate hope for a clue in the forgotten whistle-stop town.
“Father Fritz has arrived in another way: he has been banished. Though his notorious conduct with young charges has been exposed, Fritz has been up to much worse, as only he knows.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author R.L. Mata’s new audiobook is the second installment in the author’s “Prairie Moon” trilogy and will capture the imaginations of listeners as they follow along on Roy’s search for answers about his past that may ultimately guide his future. Riveting and expertly paced, this character-driven tale will leave listeners on the edge of the seats, as secrets are slowly revealed, and lives are forever changed in a seemingly innocuous small town.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Prairie Moon Blue Moon Bar and Café” by R.L. Mata through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“Two roads converge and two journeys end at a small, unpromising town called Stoneridge on the high plains of northeast Colorado,” writes Mata. “Roy Mathis is headed there by car, his head full of inchoate memories and reveries in search of his father, his sister, and context for a fragmented life. Fleeing his mother, who refuses to tell him anything that would help him in his quest, Roy sets his sights on the only desperate hope for a clue in the forgotten whistle-stop town.
“Father Fritz has arrived in another way: he has been banished. Though his notorious conduct with young charges has been exposed, Fritz has been up to much worse, as only he knows.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author R.L. Mata’s new audiobook is the second installment in the author’s “Prairie Moon” trilogy and will capture the imaginations of listeners as they follow along on Roy’s search for answers about his past that may ultimately guide his future. Riveting and expertly paced, this character-driven tale will leave listeners on the edge of the seats, as secrets are slowly revealed, and lives are forever changed in a seemingly innocuous small town.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Prairie Moon Blue Moon Bar and Café” by R.L. Mata through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories