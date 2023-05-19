Author R.L. Mata's New Audiobook, “Prairie Moon Blue Moon Bar and Café,” Follows Two Men Who Hope to Find What They Seek in the Small Town of Stoneridge

Recent audiobook release “Prairie Moon Blue Moon Bar and Café,” from Audiobook Network author R.L. Mata, is the gripping tale of two men who show up in a small Colorado town, with two vastly different motives. While Roy seeks out answers about his family, Father Fritz hopes to disappear from his past transgressions and keep his even worse actions kept secret.