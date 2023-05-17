P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence) Honors Their New Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) honors their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their achievements and contributions in the many fields and industries listed.
About the Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight their newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Agnes Phillips--Utilities
Allison Crabtree--Entrepreneur
Amy Chamberlin--Sergeant
Anastasiya Arina--Founding Partner
Andrea D. Townsend--Director of Human Resources, Special Education, Public Services, and Communication
Andrea P. Sunseri--Realtor Associate
Angela R. Hooper-Menifield--Owner, CEO
Balinda Olive-Beltran--Co-Owner
Bethany Eschtruth--Ambassador/Consultant/Team Lead
Bonita G. Graham--Adavocate
Bridget Berezoski--Insurance
C. Nadine Johnson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Candice El--CMO Musclecontest / COO Lipoxyderm / Owner Kind + Proper
Cheli Seddon--Director, Global Business Management, Retired
Chloe Cahill--Founder, CEO
Christine Gollayan--Senior Manager
Dana Thompson--Counselor
Deanna E. Booth--Ancillary Manager
Deb Shawver--Clinical Social Worker, Therapist
Deborah Norville--Anchor
Deborah E. Shalaby--Independent Sales Representative
Delores S. Black--CEO
Despina Kapanidis--Owner
Donna Clayton Lloyd--Owner
Doris Day--Dermatologist
DuChelle Whitley-Blount--Independent Consultant
Edie A. Wechsler--Nurse Manager
Gayle Warren--Regional Manager
Geraldine Rhodes-Daniels--Independent Consultant
Gloria Parrino--Instructor of Mathematics
Heather I. Katz--Charter Gifted Coordinator, Educator
Hedia Bahri-Plaat--President
Holly C. Vega--Founder, CEO
Iris B. Britt--President, Owner
Jeanine Pirro--Legal Analyst and Host
Jenifer Schwartz--Owner
Jennifer L. Brewers--Human Resource Manager
Jennifer P. Aunspaugh--Pediatric Anesthesiologist
Jennifer P. Bruton--LPN, Notary
Jessica Rae Levin--Life Stylist
Jessica S. Powe--Owner, Bartender
Jessie Marie Smallwood--President
JoAnn F. Ferrara--N.A
Kathy McFadden--Pastor, Presiding Elder, Life Coach, Author
Kelly A. Hawkins--Community Health Advocate
Kiersten M. Schramek--Attorney
Kim Purdy--Jewelry
Kimberly D. Brock--Technical Security Engineer
Laura J. Frank--Business Integration Project Manager, Retired
Leslie D. Hurst--Independent Consultant, Wellness Educator
Linda Villena--Owner
Lisa M. Jalufka--Supervising Broker
Lucia A. Kulp--Branch Office Administrator
Lynnea J. Hagen--President, Author, International Speaker
Madeline H. McPhail--Sales Manager
Marlene K. Cook--RN, OR Supervisor
Mary Ricker--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Mary Sue Feige--Principal, Director of Curriculum
Michele M. Montgomery--Owner
Michelle Fraioli--COO, VP
Michelle Haffey-LaBrie--Director of Customer Relations
Monica M. Zientek--Licensed Practical Nurse
Nancy Meyer-Adams--Director, School of Social Work
Nancy Louise Ostrowski--Clinical Research Advisor, Associate Director; Retired
Nicole M. Keller--Founder
Nicole M. Southern--CEO, Clinical Researcher
Omi Rajpal--Consultant
Pam Munson-Steadman--Playwright
Pamela Washington-Bell--Senior Program Manager
Phyllis P. McNeal--CEO
Quira R. Manthei--DJ
Renee L. Dean--Realtor, Associate Broker
Renee R. Goff--Educator
Renee S. Edelman--Senior Vice President
Rose-Marie A. Prasatek--Practice Administrator
Ruth I. Major--Attorney
Sandra M. Ennis--Owner, Designer
Sandy Yawn--Captain
Sarah Powers--Apparel/Fashion
Sarah A. Burlee--Medical Planner
Sharon Y. Cranfill--Executive Director
Sherry A. Williams--Care Provider, Advocate
Sophia Cooper--Executive Assistant
Stacy M. Duggan--Author
Sunda Lynn Croonquist--Director
Susan S. Bryant--Principal
Sydnee M. Schwartz--Special Assistant to Chief Judge, Retired
Tabia Pope--Owner, Author
Teri Chanel Burgos--Spirituality
Tiffany Rouch--Owner
Tonya Oriol--Owner
Tracey M. Allan--Licensed Psychologist
Vickie R. Gleason--Bus Operator
Vicky Mckenzie--Owner
Yolanda Murray-Walker--Event Planner, Travel Agent
Younok Dumortier Shin--Technical Consulting
Zakihah Harris--Realtor
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.- Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About the Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight their newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Agnes Phillips--Utilities
Allison Crabtree--Entrepreneur
Amy Chamberlin--Sergeant
Anastasiya Arina--Founding Partner
Andrea D. Townsend--Director of Human Resources, Special Education, Public Services, and Communication
Andrea P. Sunseri--Realtor Associate
Angela R. Hooper-Menifield--Owner, CEO
Balinda Olive-Beltran--Co-Owner
Bethany Eschtruth--Ambassador/Consultant/Team Lead
Bonita G. Graham--Adavocate
Bridget Berezoski--Insurance
C. Nadine Johnson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Candice El--CMO Musclecontest / COO Lipoxyderm / Owner Kind + Proper
Cheli Seddon--Director, Global Business Management, Retired
Chloe Cahill--Founder, CEO
Christine Gollayan--Senior Manager
Dana Thompson--Counselor
Deanna E. Booth--Ancillary Manager
Deb Shawver--Clinical Social Worker, Therapist
Deborah Norville--Anchor
Deborah E. Shalaby--Independent Sales Representative
Delores S. Black--CEO
Despina Kapanidis--Owner
Donna Clayton Lloyd--Owner
Doris Day--Dermatologist
DuChelle Whitley-Blount--Independent Consultant
Edie A. Wechsler--Nurse Manager
Gayle Warren--Regional Manager
Geraldine Rhodes-Daniels--Independent Consultant
Gloria Parrino--Instructor of Mathematics
Heather I. Katz--Charter Gifted Coordinator, Educator
Hedia Bahri-Plaat--President
Holly C. Vega--Founder, CEO
Iris B. Britt--President, Owner
Jeanine Pirro--Legal Analyst and Host
Jenifer Schwartz--Owner
Jennifer L. Brewers--Human Resource Manager
Jennifer P. Aunspaugh--Pediatric Anesthesiologist
Jennifer P. Bruton--LPN, Notary
Jessica Rae Levin--Life Stylist
Jessica S. Powe--Owner, Bartender
Jessie Marie Smallwood--President
JoAnn F. Ferrara--N.A
Kathy McFadden--Pastor, Presiding Elder, Life Coach, Author
Kelly A. Hawkins--Community Health Advocate
Kiersten M. Schramek--Attorney
Kim Purdy--Jewelry
Kimberly D. Brock--Technical Security Engineer
Laura J. Frank--Business Integration Project Manager, Retired
Leslie D. Hurst--Independent Consultant, Wellness Educator
Linda Villena--Owner
Lisa M. Jalufka--Supervising Broker
Lucia A. Kulp--Branch Office Administrator
Lynnea J. Hagen--President, Author, International Speaker
Madeline H. McPhail--Sales Manager
Marlene K. Cook--RN, OR Supervisor
Mary Ricker--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Mary Sue Feige--Principal, Director of Curriculum
Michele M. Montgomery--Owner
Michelle Fraioli--COO, VP
Michelle Haffey-LaBrie--Director of Customer Relations
Monica M. Zientek--Licensed Practical Nurse
Nancy Meyer-Adams--Director, School of Social Work
Nancy Louise Ostrowski--Clinical Research Advisor, Associate Director; Retired
Nicole M. Keller--Founder
Nicole M. Southern--CEO, Clinical Researcher
Omi Rajpal--Consultant
Pam Munson-Steadman--Playwright
Pamela Washington-Bell--Senior Program Manager
Phyllis P. McNeal--CEO
Quira R. Manthei--DJ
Renee L. Dean--Realtor, Associate Broker
Renee R. Goff--Educator
Renee S. Edelman--Senior Vice President
Rose-Marie A. Prasatek--Practice Administrator
Ruth I. Major--Attorney
Sandra M. Ennis--Owner, Designer
Sandy Yawn--Captain
Sarah Powers--Apparel/Fashion
Sarah A. Burlee--Medical Planner
Sharon Y. Cranfill--Executive Director
Sherry A. Williams--Care Provider, Advocate
Sophia Cooper--Executive Assistant
Stacy M. Duggan--Author
Sunda Lynn Croonquist--Director
Susan S. Bryant--Principal
Sydnee M. Schwartz--Special Assistant to Chief Judge, Retired
Tabia Pope--Owner, Author
Teri Chanel Burgos--Spirituality
Tiffany Rouch--Owner
Tonya Oriol--Owner
Tracey M. Allan--Licensed Psychologist
Vickie R. Gleason--Bus Operator
Vicky Mckenzie--Owner
Yolanda Murray-Walker--Event Planner, Travel Agent
Younok Dumortier Shin--Technical Consulting
Zakihah Harris--Realtor
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.- Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories