First Real-Time Virtual Database Platform to Deliver Support for Both SQL and noSQL Data Source Access as a Single View
Boston, MA, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- First Real-time Virtual Database Platform to Deliver Support for both SQL and noSQL data source access as a single view
Looks and feels like a relational database
Support for complex data, including JSON and COBOL
Data policy support
Enhanced security based on Hippocratic security
Provides both SQL and noSQL APIs
Core product features are expanded with add-ons
dbSpaces Ltd. announced today the general availability of dbSpaces CORE v1.0, dbSpaces MongoSQL v1.0 and dbSpaces COBOL v1.0 servers, after 60+ man years of effort.
dbSpaces allows organizations to orchestrate and unify their data into a single view regardless of location and format in real-time allowing them to perform ETL, Reporting/Business Intelligence, Business Processes, or Artificial Intelligence requests against data assets stored in SQL or noSQL databases.
dbSpaces does not provide standard or enterprise servers, dbSpace provides a single CORE server that can be expanded with add-ons, allowing companies to only purchase what they need.
Current add-ons available include; Advanced Services, Events & Alerts, Data Policy, Data Sensitivity, Data Orchestration and Hippocratic Security.
dbSpaces does provide dedicated servers for MongoDB and COBOL, providing SQL access to developers and organizations who only want to access these data sources.
dbSpaces allows COBOL modernization allowing applications to store their COBOL data in supported data source. COBOL applications can also access data stored in other data source and supported message queues.
dbSpaces Hippocratic security provides the ability to restrict access to data using a finer grain of control using straight forward SQL based commands. In dbSpaces as well as having the ability to create Roles you are able to create both Purpose and Recipient privileges for accessing data.
Advanced services provides support for multiple database instances, replication, table partitions, enhanced server and user access controls. Access to backend data sources can be restricted by day and time.
dbSpaces is a game changer for organizations wanting to securely access all of their valuable data assets. Not based on complex frameworks, but on a virtual database that all organizations already understand.
For further information contact the market department at marketing_dept@dbspaces.com
Looks and feels like a relational database
Support for complex data, including JSON and COBOL
Data policy support
Enhanced security based on Hippocratic security
Provides both SQL and noSQL APIs
Core product features are expanded with add-ons
dbSpaces Ltd. announced today the general availability of dbSpaces CORE v1.0, dbSpaces MongoSQL v1.0 and dbSpaces COBOL v1.0 servers, after 60+ man years of effort.
dbSpaces allows organizations to orchestrate and unify their data into a single view regardless of location and format in real-time allowing them to perform ETL, Reporting/Business Intelligence, Business Processes, or Artificial Intelligence requests against data assets stored in SQL or noSQL databases.
dbSpaces does not provide standard or enterprise servers, dbSpace provides a single CORE server that can be expanded with add-ons, allowing companies to only purchase what they need.
Current add-ons available include; Advanced Services, Events & Alerts, Data Policy, Data Sensitivity, Data Orchestration and Hippocratic Security.
dbSpaces does provide dedicated servers for MongoDB and COBOL, providing SQL access to developers and organizations who only want to access these data sources.
dbSpaces allows COBOL modernization allowing applications to store their COBOL data in supported data source. COBOL applications can also access data stored in other data source and supported message queues.
dbSpaces Hippocratic security provides the ability to restrict access to data using a finer grain of control using straight forward SQL based commands. In dbSpaces as well as having the ability to create Roles you are able to create both Purpose and Recipient privileges for accessing data.
Advanced services provides support for multiple database instances, replication, table partitions, enhanced server and user access controls. Access to backend data sources can be restricted by day and time.
dbSpaces is a game changer for organizations wanting to securely access all of their valuable data assets. Not based on complex frameworks, but on a virtual database that all organizations already understand.
For further information contact the market department at marketing_dept@dbspaces.com
Contact
dbSpaces Ltd.Contact
Scott Jones
+44 781641640
www.dbspaces.com
Scott Jones
+44 781641640
www.dbspaces.com
Categories