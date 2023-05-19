A Frightening Apocalyptic Book Mirroring True Events Unfolding Today
"The Crystal Birdcage" is the debut suspense-thriller by Canadian author Apollo Kowalyk, about our world on the cusp of self-destruction.
St. Albert, Canada, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In less than a generation, the Internet has become the backbone of human existence. Seemingly invisible, it permeates every aspect of our lives, allowing us to communicate with anyone, anywhere, anytime, and travel across continents with ease. It enables modern medicine and agriculture to perform miracles that support a burgeoning global population. It maintains the power grids and public utilities that keep us warm and safe.
What if it were shut down, forever?
An act of domestic terrorism takes down the internet, and with it, power grids across the nation. The Crystal Birdcage is a harrowing account of one family's struggle for survival amidst societal collapse.
The question is... can they do what’s necessary to survive in a world stripped of its technology that keeps us alive?
An even more difficult question to answer is... Could You?
"The Crystal Birdcage" is first novel in a three-part trilogy that explores themes of love and loss, crisis and redemption, across human society once our way of life and means of existence is shattered when the Internet comes crashing down.
The Crystal Birdcage is published by Empire Publishing, USA
ISBN: 979-8371617477
Published: 01/01/2023
