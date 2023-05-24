Author Renee Lee's New Audiobook, "Bell: Sound the Alarm," is an Inspiring/Riveting Love Story About Bell’s Search for Truth/Identity - Her Ultimate Test of Faith
Recent audiobook release “Bell: Sound the Alarm,” from Audiobook Network author Renee Lee, is a poetic/musical Christian fiction love story and thriller that centers around Bell, a young woman blessed with unique gifts who soon finds her faith put to the ultimate test. Facing supernatural battles, Bell’s Christian upbringing provides her divine courage through the power of Holy Spirit to triumph over the challenges that await her.
Jesup, GA, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Renee Lee, who currently resides in Jesup, Georgia, has completed her new audiobook, “Bell: Sound the Alarm”: a captivating story that follows a young woman who faces dangerous battles that arise to test her identity in Christ and her faith.
Renee Lee, a popular speaker, writer, and graduate of Georgia Southern University, has had a career as a college instructor, and teacher with Federal Government. Renee has four children and lives in Georgia.
Lee writes, “From a perfect existence to a traumatic start, Bell began her early years in a Christian environment that nurtured and welcomed her God-given gifts. Suddenly, she is thrust into a harsh and relentless world in a life and death battle for her soul. Questioning her identity, Bell is in a fight with forces within and spiritual forces that aim to stop her from using her gifts and block her from ever realizing her purpose. Life as she knows it crumbles leading her to believe that she is all alone and has no reason to live. In a twist, 'true love' comes knocking at her door reintroducing her to the ‘Garden.’
“Bell’s stirring life battles will test and renew her faith. She will be reminded of her self-value, re-opening her eyes and revealing that the power to overcome and ‘so shine’ has always been within her. Bell's powerful gifts will provoke the worshiper and creator in us to access new heights in 'Spirit and Truth' that came with the promise that the believer was given by being 'so loved' by God.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Renee Lee’s new audiobook is dedicated to the memory of her lovely mother, Lillie Bell Williams, and will take listeners into a true love story and on an unforgettable journey as Bell realizes her true potential and rededicates her heart back to Christ. Thought-provoking, exciting, thrilling and expertly paced, “Bell: Sound the Alarm” is sure to keep listeners captivated and remain with them long after its beautiful conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Bell: Sound the Alarm” by Renee Lee through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
