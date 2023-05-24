Author Renee Lee's New Audiobook, "Bell: Sound the Alarm," is an Inspiring/Riveting Love Story About Bell’s Search for Truth/Identity - Her Ultimate Test of Faith

Recent audiobook release “Bell: Sound the Alarm,” from Audiobook Network author Renee Lee, is a poetic/musical Christian fiction love story and thriller that centers around Bell, a young woman blessed with unique gifts who soon finds her faith put to the ultimate test. Facing supernatural battles, Bell’s Christian upbringing provides her divine courage through the power of Holy Spirit to triumph over the challenges that await her.