Strategic Technology Solutions Successfully Completes SSAE-21 SOC 2 Type II Cybersecurity Certification

Strategic Technology Solutions (STS), a company that specializes in providing cybersecurity and managed IT services to the legal industry, announced today that it has successfully completed the SSAE-21 SOC 2 Type II cybersecurity certification. This makes STS one of the only managed service providers (MSPs) supporting law firms that hold this advanced security credential.