PCS3: Garcia vs. Randall, June 17
PCS3 Garcia vs. Randall: Professional MMA and Boxing Promotion returns to Houston with World-Wide PPV Broadcast on June 17.
Houston, TX, May 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paradigm Combat Sports 3 is taking place on June 17 at 6:30 CST and will feature professional MMA and Boxing in an unique action packed night at the GSH Event Center in Houston, Texas. The fight will be broadcasted Pay-Per-View and accessible via any smart device and television. Video Production company Clear Life Media, LLC will be providing Full Coverage including a Pre Show starting at 5:30pm CST at: www.clearlifemedia.com/paradigm.
Doors at the GSH Event Center open at 5:30pm CST and tickets can be purchased at: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/paradigmpromotions/6955
The main card features four title bouts:
The main event will showcase an undefeated duel between Houston’s US WBC Silver champion Quinton “Quickdraw” Randall (11-0) and challenger Carlos Alberto Garcia Castillo (13-0). Fighting out of Tijuana, BC Mexico, Garcia, who goes by the nick name “Burrito,” has 10 KOs in his prior 13 fights. This 10 round fight will have implications for both fighters’ WBC rankings.
The co-main event will see 8 rounds to dispute a vacant NABF Jr Middleweight title between Houston’s Imaud Louis (6-0) vs Joshua Conley (17-5). Louis, who has trained with Jose Benavidez Sr. for this fight, is hoping to fast-track his career by challenging the more experienced fighter, Conley.
On the MMA side, former NCAA wrestler and UFC veteran Juan Adams (10-5) takes on Shelton Graves (9-6) to contest the PCS Heavyweight title. Adams, who wrestled at the Virginia Military Institute, grew up in Houston and now resides in New Mexico where he trains at the famed Jackson Wink MMA Academy.
Undefeated prospect Ivan Vazquez (9-0-1) fighting out of Houston by way of his hometown of Monterrey, Mexico, will defend his ABO belt against the challenger Reshard Hicks (13-1) out of Killeen, TX. Vazquez headlined the previous two PCS events and is always a crowd favorite.
The undercard will feature the highly anticipated pro-debut of 2022 Golden Gloves national champion Stanley Johnson. Johnson will debut against veteran Larry Pryor (15-27) in a four round contest.
Full Fight Card:
Carlos Alberto Garcia Castillo vs. Quinton Randall (US WBC Silver Welterweight Title)
Imaud Louis vs. Joshua Conley (NABF Jr Middleweight Title)
Juan Adams vs. Shelton Graves (PCS MMA Heavyweight Title)
Ivan Vazquez vs. Reshard Hicks (ABO Super Welterweight Title)
Andres Katzourakis vs. TBD (Super Welterweight bout)
Stanley Johnson vs. Larry Pryor (Curiserweight bout)
Keron Reed vs. Siron Harrison (140 lbs. MMA)
Calvin Diaz vs. Jarret Walden (190 lbs. MMA)
Phillip Rhome vs. Michael Lemelle (Super Middleweight bout)
Michael Rodriguez vs. Jerome Lloyd (Welterweight bout)
About Us:
Paradigm Combat Sports 3 is promoted by Reed Shelger who owns the Paradigm Combat Sports Training Center in Houston. Paradigm was founded in 2009 as a wrestling club and has expanded to boxing, kickboxing, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. “Our mission is to ‘inspire our athletes to be champions in life,’” Shelger said. “We believe in the positive impact combat sports can have on people’s lives—to build confidence, resilience, and healthy habits. Our objective with PCS is first and foremost to give our fans a spectacular show. We love combat sports and want to create more opportunities for these hometown heroes to shine.”
For media inquiries, to schedule an interview, or questions about the event, broadcast, or sponsorship opportunities please contact Abigail Shelger at Paradigm at 713-660-9442 or email info@txgym.com.
Clear Life Media, LLC is a Video Production company based out of La Marque, Texas, that offers Video Productions, Commercials, Live Streaming, and Weddings. Clear Life Media is also home to the podcast and platform Clear Life Combat. To learn more about Clear Life Media, visit ClearLifeMedia.com.
Doors at the GSH Event Center open at 5:30pm CST and tickets can be purchased at: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/paradigmpromotions/6955
The main card features four title bouts:
The main event will showcase an undefeated duel between Houston’s US WBC Silver champion Quinton “Quickdraw” Randall (11-0) and challenger Carlos Alberto Garcia Castillo (13-0). Fighting out of Tijuana, BC Mexico, Garcia, who goes by the nick name “Burrito,” has 10 KOs in his prior 13 fights. This 10 round fight will have implications for both fighters’ WBC rankings.
The co-main event will see 8 rounds to dispute a vacant NABF Jr Middleweight title between Houston’s Imaud Louis (6-0) vs Joshua Conley (17-5). Louis, who has trained with Jose Benavidez Sr. for this fight, is hoping to fast-track his career by challenging the more experienced fighter, Conley.
On the MMA side, former NCAA wrestler and UFC veteran Juan Adams (10-5) takes on Shelton Graves (9-6) to contest the PCS Heavyweight title. Adams, who wrestled at the Virginia Military Institute, grew up in Houston and now resides in New Mexico where he trains at the famed Jackson Wink MMA Academy.
Undefeated prospect Ivan Vazquez (9-0-1) fighting out of Houston by way of his hometown of Monterrey, Mexico, will defend his ABO belt against the challenger Reshard Hicks (13-1) out of Killeen, TX. Vazquez headlined the previous two PCS events and is always a crowd favorite.
The undercard will feature the highly anticipated pro-debut of 2022 Golden Gloves national champion Stanley Johnson. Johnson will debut against veteran Larry Pryor (15-27) in a four round contest.
Full Fight Card:
Carlos Alberto Garcia Castillo vs. Quinton Randall (US WBC Silver Welterweight Title)
Imaud Louis vs. Joshua Conley (NABF Jr Middleweight Title)
Juan Adams vs. Shelton Graves (PCS MMA Heavyweight Title)
Ivan Vazquez vs. Reshard Hicks (ABO Super Welterweight Title)
Andres Katzourakis vs. TBD (Super Welterweight bout)
Stanley Johnson vs. Larry Pryor (Curiserweight bout)
Keron Reed vs. Siron Harrison (140 lbs. MMA)
Calvin Diaz vs. Jarret Walden (190 lbs. MMA)
Phillip Rhome vs. Michael Lemelle (Super Middleweight bout)
Michael Rodriguez vs. Jerome Lloyd (Welterweight bout)
About Us:
Paradigm Combat Sports 3 is promoted by Reed Shelger who owns the Paradigm Combat Sports Training Center in Houston. Paradigm was founded in 2009 as a wrestling club and has expanded to boxing, kickboxing, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. “Our mission is to ‘inspire our athletes to be champions in life,’” Shelger said. “We believe in the positive impact combat sports can have on people’s lives—to build confidence, resilience, and healthy habits. Our objective with PCS is first and foremost to give our fans a spectacular show. We love combat sports and want to create more opportunities for these hometown heroes to shine.”
For media inquiries, to schedule an interview, or questions about the event, broadcast, or sponsorship opportunities please contact Abigail Shelger at Paradigm at 713-660-9442 or email info@txgym.com.
Clear Life Media, LLC is a Video Production company based out of La Marque, Texas, that offers Video Productions, Commercials, Live Streaming, and Weddings. Clear Life Media is also home to the podcast and platform Clear Life Combat. To learn more about Clear Life Media, visit ClearLifeMedia.com.
Contact
Paradigm Combat SportsContact
Reed Shelger
1-832-537-7130
txgym.com
Reed Shelger
1-832-537-7130
txgym.com
Categories