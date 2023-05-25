Author Bob Ranieri, M.S., LMHC, CCMHC's New Audiobook, “Leadership and Parenting is Simple, Not Easy” is an Intuitive Guide to Becoming a More Effective Parent or Leader
Recent audiobook release “Leadership and Parenting is Simple, Not Easy,” from Audiobook Network author Bob Ranieri, M.S., LMHC, CCMHC, is the perfect tool for listeners who are aiming to be more successful leaders in both the workplace and at home. Split into three simple yet insightful rules, Ranieri presents a powerful manual to navigating the hurdles one can face in a position of leadership.
St. James, NY, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bob Ranieri, M.S., LMHC, CCMHC has completed his new audiobook, “Leadership and Parenting is Simple, Not Easy”: a concise and easily digestible guide to understanding how to become a more impactful and influential leader or parent through the use of three simple yet effective rules.
Author Bob Ranieri has been a corporate trainer and executive coach with Dale Carnegie Training since 1983 and has helped both organizations and individuals improve their performance in all aspects of life. Ranieri has also been a licensed mental health counselor since 1998, working at an agency that sees children and families. In addition to his counseling and coaching work, the author has been teaching parenting classes since 2004, and in his spare time he enjoys reading, golfing, and spending time with his six grandchildren.
“Very often, because people are good at making widgets, they are promoted to be in charge of the department making widgets,” writes Ranieri. “They know how to make great widgets but nothing about managing people. So they fall back to their comfort zone and continue doing what they are good at-making widgets-and avoiding what they are uncomfortable at-managing people! You need a license to get married, to drive a car, and to practice some professions. All you need to do to have children is...to get pregnant (or adopt)! And there is no training manual that comes with the child. So many parents revert back to what their parents did, which may not have been the best example. This book looks at three simple ways leaders and parents (as leaders of the family) can be more effective with their team members and their child(ren).”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Bob Ranieri, M.S., LMHC, CCMHC’s new audiobook is the culmination of the author’s years of research and professional experience that he has witnessed while working in his field with both corporate clients as well as families. Incredibly enlightening and educational, yet easy to follow, “Leadership and Parenting is Simple, Not Easy” provides almost everything that listeners need to know in order to become the best leader one can be.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Leadership and Parenting is Simple, Not Easy" by Bob Ranieri, M.S., LMHC, CCMHC through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
