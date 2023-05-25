The Whistleblower Delves Into Fascinating Phenomena in His Newly Released Audiobook, "Mysterious Phenomena and Classified Phenomena"
A recent audiobook release, “Mysterious Phenomena and Classified Phenomena,” from Audiobook Network author The Whistleblower, explores the author's opinions and beliefs regarding a wide range of daunting topics.
New York, NY, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Whistleblower’s newest book, “Mysterious Phenomena and Classified Phenomena, is now available as an audiobook: A Discussion of Dreams, Nonbiological Life-Forms, the Paranormal, Mysterious Intelligence, the Ancient Megaliths, Out-of-Place Artifacts, the Alien Presence on Earth, Depopulation, the New World Order, and More”: it’s a unique discussion of the author’s views pertaining to perplexing phenomena.
The Whistleblower’s new audiobook, published by Audiobook Network, is an eye-opening analysis that will help broaden listeners' minds as they follow the author’s examination of anomalies. Expertly paced and riveting, listeners will find themselves on the edge of their seats as they become aware of forbidden truths and puzzling natural phenomena.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Mysterious Phenomena and Classified Phenomena: A Discussion of Dreams, Nonbiological Life-Forms, the Paranormal, Mysterious Intelligence, the Ancient Megaliths, Out-of-Place Artifacts, the Alien Presence on Earth, Depopulation, the New World Order, and More” by The Whistleblower through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
