Author J.S. Lowman's New Audiobook, “The Kurrus Khronicles: Khronicle One,” is the Thrilling Tale of Two Lovers and Their Family's Role in Their Magical World's History

Recent audiobook release “The Kurrus Khronicles: Khronicle One,” from Audiobook Network author J.S. Lowman, centers around the family of Kurrus and Moraga, two lovers who overcome insurmountable odds to be together, and start their own magical lineage. Through this incredibly rich and fascinating tale, dark family secrets will be revealed, as well as the family's role in the history of their world.