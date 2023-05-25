Daniel Mackey’s New Book, "The Journey to Sunny Palms," is a Passionate and Fun Homage to the Thrill of First Love and the Extraordinary Bond Between Same-Sex Couples
Recent release “The Journey to Sunny Palms,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Daniel Mackey, is a moving gay love story following new couple Damon and Cory on their adventure to Sunny Palms. Lighthearted and upbeat, Mackey’s tale provides a much-needed beacon of hope for LGBTQ readers.
Somerset, NJ, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Mackey, a first-time author with an enthusiasm for celebrating same-sex love, has completed his new book, “The Journey to Sunny Palms”: a captivating and steamy exploration into the excitement of a new relationship.
Mackey says, “For LGBTQ readers, it may even remind us of a safety we finally felt when we found someone to share our innermost secrets and desires. It is also for readers who are still looking forward to that first time, not sure when it will come or what it will exactly be. Sunny Palms reminds us that such a special time is within our reach and can be found just around the corner. It gives us hope and shows us just how powerful a first love can be.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Daniel Mackey’s encouraging tale fondly calls back to the thrill of newfound love. Lead characters Damon and Cory are madly in love in their first same-sex relationship, and everything seems thrilling and new. On their journey to Sunny Palms, each obstacle they encounter brings them closer together. The unique and special bond of gay love empowers Damon and Cory as they face hardships and difficult coming-out experiences.
Half adventure and half idyllic love story, “The Journey to Sunny Palms” transports readers into the bliss of firsts—first embraces, first kisses, first fights, and first times. This sanguine tale provides hope for LGBTQ readers in today’s uncertain times. Inspired in part by his own love story, author Daniel Mackey reminds readers that love is worth fighting for.
Readers who wish to experience this joyful work can purchase “The Journey to Sunny Palms” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Mackey says, “For LGBTQ readers, it may even remind us of a safety we finally felt when we found someone to share our innermost secrets and desires. It is also for readers who are still looking forward to that first time, not sure when it will come or what it will exactly be. Sunny Palms reminds us that such a special time is within our reach and can be found just around the corner. It gives us hope and shows us just how powerful a first love can be.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Daniel Mackey’s encouraging tale fondly calls back to the thrill of newfound love. Lead characters Damon and Cory are madly in love in their first same-sex relationship, and everything seems thrilling and new. On their journey to Sunny Palms, each obstacle they encounter brings them closer together. The unique and special bond of gay love empowers Damon and Cory as they face hardships and difficult coming-out experiences.
Half adventure and half idyllic love story, “The Journey to Sunny Palms” transports readers into the bliss of firsts—first embraces, first kisses, first fights, and first times. This sanguine tale provides hope for LGBTQ readers in today’s uncertain times. Inspired in part by his own love story, author Daniel Mackey reminds readers that love is worth fighting for.
Readers who wish to experience this joyful work can purchase “The Journey to Sunny Palms” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories