Daniel Mackey’s New Book, "The Journey to Sunny Palms," is a Passionate and Fun Homage to the Thrill of First Love and the Extraordinary Bond Between Same-Sex Couples

Recent release “The Journey to Sunny Palms,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Daniel Mackey, is a moving gay love story following new couple Damon and Cory on their adventure to Sunny Palms. Lighthearted and upbeat, Mackey’s tale provides a much-needed beacon of hope for LGBTQ readers.