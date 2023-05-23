A Documentary Film of the Godfather of Disco Streams for One Night Only

From the sophisticated Philly sound out of the famed Sigma Sound Studios session group MFSB; the glittering disco balls and pulsating dance floors in New York City’s discotheque with the sounds of percussion rhythm, flowing strings provided by the Salsoul Orchestra and the cutting edge musical genres of house, edm, and techno in the years beyond, follow the musical legacy of musician, arranger, composer, producer, and for many, the Godfather of Disco, Vincent Montana Jr.