Luann Conaty’s Newly Released "Never a Choice" is an Impactful Memoir That Follows One Woman’s Journey to Understanding and Acceptance
“Never a Choice,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Luann Conaty, is a compelling dual-view reflection on the challenges of faith many face as they work to reconcile negative teachings with God’s love of all.
New York, NY, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Never a Choice”: a heartfelt message of encouragement and hope. “Never a Choice” is the creation of published author Luann Conaty, who, having two of her own children in the LGBTQ community, undertook a very personal voyage of discovery and education. Her religious upbringing was very much at odds with her love for her two children. She became an AIDS buddy, she joined Governor William Weld’s task force on Gay and Lesbian Youth, and traveled the state of Massachusetts, talking with the LGBTQ youth and trying to help the governor with a plan to help and assist the troubled at-risk young people.
She and her son, Andrew, have co-written this book about their journey together as mother and son through the travails of his life as a gay man. Luann was editing her final updated chapter when the good Lord called her home.
Conaty shares, “Perhaps readers of this book still believe that homosexuality is perverted and evil. I understand all too well where people with those views are coming from. It has taken me many years to accept the idea that God accepts a union between two people of the same sex. No matter how anyone feels about this particular idea, the important thing to remember is that we must stop condemning and start loving.
“My journey to understanding is not over. I want to keep on growing and learning, but I hope that some of what I have learned can be helpful to others who are struggling to understand and to accept.
“This book includes a great deal of my spiritual philosophy because that is an important part of my story and an integral part of who I am. However, I believe that because I started with so many firmly entrenched misconceptions about homosexuality and because my religious training was so rigidly anti-gay, my journey was longer and more painful than it needs to be for many others.
“If someone who started out as an 'Anita Bryant clone' can eventually march in a gay pride parade carrying a sign, 'We love our gay kids,' there’s hope for anyone!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Luann Conaty’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and bring a real journey of faith to light.
Consumers can purchase “Never a Choice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Never a Choice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
She and her son, Andrew, have co-written this book about their journey together as mother and son through the travails of his life as a gay man. Luann was editing her final updated chapter when the good Lord called her home.
Conaty shares, “Perhaps readers of this book still believe that homosexuality is perverted and evil. I understand all too well where people with those views are coming from. It has taken me many years to accept the idea that God accepts a union between two people of the same sex. No matter how anyone feels about this particular idea, the important thing to remember is that we must stop condemning and start loving.
“My journey to understanding is not over. I want to keep on growing and learning, but I hope that some of what I have learned can be helpful to others who are struggling to understand and to accept.
“This book includes a great deal of my spiritual philosophy because that is an important part of my story and an integral part of who I am. However, I believe that because I started with so many firmly entrenched misconceptions about homosexuality and because my religious training was so rigidly anti-gay, my journey was longer and more painful than it needs to be for many others.
“If someone who started out as an 'Anita Bryant clone' can eventually march in a gay pride parade carrying a sign, 'We love our gay kids,' there’s hope for anyone!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Luann Conaty’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and bring a real journey of faith to light.
Consumers can purchase “Never a Choice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Never a Choice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories