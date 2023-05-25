Pete & Pedro Expands Into Men’s Grooming Body Care Category with a Natural Body Bar Soap
Pete & Pedro, a leading men’s hair and grooming brand, adds to its stellar grooming line-up with the launch of an incredibly fresh and hydrating bar soap.
Marietta, GA, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pete & Pedro, a top men’s grooming brand, announces its newest addition and first bar soap to its body care collection with the Fresh Natural Body Bar. The body bar is specifically designed for men who want all the benefits of a new school body wash, but with the old school feel of a classic bar soap.
“Bar soap is back in a big way! While we already have an incredible line of super hydrating, amazing smelling body washes, some of our customers are still old school body bar guys. So, of course we had to enter the body bar game and give them the freshest bar soap ever made,” says Aaron Marino, Founder of Pete & Pedro. “Over the course of 12 months, and nearly 60+ different ingredient blends, I’m confident that we have crafted what can only be described as body bar perfection. It’s by far the most hydrating, high-quality, easy-lathering, bar soap with the freshest scent that I have ever used!”
This new cleansing body bar is the cream of the crop when it comes to upgrading your shower routine. It’s infused with the perfect blend of natural Shea Butter and Olive Oil that will leave skin feeling clean, hydrated, and silky smooth. The body bar also has Pumice and Organic Oat Bran to gently exfoliate the dermis to help remove dead skin and grime. The soap bar lathers galore, and the signature Pete & Pedro Eucalyptus Mint scent is second to none.
The Fresh Body Bar is 99% naturally-derived, paraben-free, sulfate-free, SLS & SLES free, and vegan friendly.
About Pete & Pedro:
Featured on Shark Tank, Pete & Pedro is a top men’s grooming brand founded in 2013 by Aaron Marino (aka Alpha M.) - the #1 men's lifestyle influencer on YouTube. Not happy with the hair products he was using for his own dynamic hair, Aaron saw an opening in the men’s grooming and hair space. Pete & Pedro is now proud to offer a full line of men’s grooming products from styling aids to shampoos to body care to fragrances.
