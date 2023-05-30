FPC of Farmington Hills, MI, a New Executive Search Firm, Announces Its Launch
Lake Sucess, NY, May 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a well-established national network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, is proud to announce the launch of FPC of Farmington Hills, MI. This new office will be owned and operated by Jim Larsen, a seasoned executive in the Automotive industry with a strong background in sales and engineering.
FPC of Farmington Hills will specialize in placing professionals within the Automotive Industry focusing on Engineering, Sales, and Program Management positions. Jim will lead the office's projects, which include custom talent acquisition, talent pipeline management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping, and succession planning.
Jim is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University. Most recently, Jim was a Business Unit Manager for Hana Automotive. He has held leadership positions at renowned companies such as LeddarTech, Mobis North America, Alps Electric and Methode Electronics.
“I am excited to join FPC and open my own business. I’ve worked in the corporate world for many years and felt now was the right time. The FPC corporate team and the other FPC owners have been extremely welcoming and helpful. With their support and my experience, I know FPC of Farmington Hills will be successful,” said Jim Larsen.
Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC, added, "We are delighted to welcome Jim to the FPC family. With his strong background in the Automotive industry, extensive sales, technical experience, and his extensive network, we are confident in his ability to effectively manage and grow FPC of Farmington Hills.”
For more information about FPC of Farmington Hills, please contact Jim Larsen at jlarsen@fpcfh.com or 313-600-2617, or visit www.fpcfh.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm with over 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to a nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959 and is committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes' prestigious annual list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Contact
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
