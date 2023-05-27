AcrobatAnt Wins Three Statues at the 44th Annual Telly Awards
AcrobatAnt announced today that it earned a total of three statues at the 44th annual Telly Awards, which honors excellence in video and television across all screens. AcrobatAnt’s brand launch video for Sangha, a men’s nonprofit recovery community in Tulsa, won two awards.
AcrobatAnt’s brand launch video for Sangha, a men’s nonprofit recovery community in Tulsa, won two awards in the non-broadcast category: a Gold in the General-Charitable division and a Bronze in the General-Branding division. In the broadcast category, a thirty-second commercial created for CommunityCare’s Senior Health Plan won a Bronze Telly in the General-Insurance division.
“We are honored to be recognized with these incredibly prestigious awards,” said Angela Harless, CEO of AcrobatAnt. “For Sangha, CommunityCare, and every client, we focus on creative solutions that inspire. It’s exciting and gratifying to see our efforts rewarded.”
“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as AcrobatAnt truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes.”
This year’s awards drew nearly 13,000 entries from top video and television content-producers around the world. Submitted work was judged by more than 200 industry leaders from advertising agencies, video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies.
For a full list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners, visit tellyawards.com/winners or to view the winning spots visit acrobatant.com/blog.
About AcrobatAnt
AcrobatAnt guides brands to growth. As a full-service advertising agency with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Dallas, Texas, AcrobatAnt provides award-winning creative solutions and strategic brand and planning services that get results for clients. Agency services include brand and market research, website design and development, graphic design, social media management, and both traditional and digital media planning, buying and analysis. With all services, AcrobatAnt serves clients by developing creative solutions that inspire.
For inquiries, please contact Angela Harless: AngelaHarless@AcrobatAnt.com or 918-938-7912.
